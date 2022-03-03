Wekaba opens new R25m high-tech automotive plant in South Africa

Wekaba, a manufacturer of medium to high-volume CNC machined automation components, has officially inaugurated its new R25m automotive manufacturing plant.

Goodrich Kowane, Naacam NEC; Neil Sewnarain, Wekaba engineering business development manager; Sandile Buthelezi, Wekaba engineering shareholder; Gunter Haacke, Wekaba engineering managing director; Robert Spoon, Wekaba engineering shareholder; and Christiaan Schoeman, SAIG CFO | Image supplied

The factory facilities include over 100 machine centres providing the capacity to deliver high-volume machined and suspension components to first and second-tier automotive suppliers to support localisation efforts in the automotive industry.

The event celebrated partnerships, notably with Toyota SA, which played a role in the plant’s development.

Wekaba was established in 1981 and is a National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) member.

As a Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturer, the company specialises in CNC-turned and milled machined components for industries such as automotive, mining, rail and construction.

It is a key supplier to companies in the pre-stressed cable industry and is known for its design capabilities focused on precision-engineered products.

“The opening, attended by key partners and stakeholders, marks a significant milestone in Wekaba’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Located in the Alrode industrial zone in Johannesburg, the plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a stringent quality control centre, poised to deliver safety-critical production parts that meet the highest industry standards,” said Wekaba MD, Gunter Haacke.

The opening of the plant has also resulted in the creation of 22 new jobs, offering fresh opportunities in a challenging economic landscape.