    Top Gear is over

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    The popular motoring TV show Top Gear is over. That’s the news released by the BBC UK earlier today. Production of the show has been halted 46 years since it first aired.
    Top Gear is over

    The news was released by the BBC’s X.com (formerly Twitter) account, as well as via an article on the BBC website that stated it has “decided to rest the UK show” citing “exceptional circumstances”.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    https://doubleapex.co.za/

