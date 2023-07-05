Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneCBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Eskom lodges dispute as Lesedi fails to service debt

5 Jul 2023
Eskom has lodged a dispute against Lesedi Local Municipality which it says has failed to service its R125m debt. According to Eskom, the municipality began to default on payments in June last year and says it has exhausted "all avenues" to recover the debt.
Source: gui junpeng ©
Source: gui junpeng © 123RF.com

“In January 2023, Lesedi submitted a payment proposal to Eskom to settle the arear debt, which Eskom accepted on condition that it would continue to service its monthly current account.

"However, the municipality defaulted on both the repayment and the current account by failing to settle the April 2023 invoice of R20m that was payable on 29 May 2023, and only paid R7m.

“The May 2023 invoice of R21m, which was due on 29 June 2023, remains unpaid. Eskom has issued the June 2023 invoice of R38m and that is payable on 27 July,” the power utility said.

Eskom has struggled to recover monies owed and regular payments from municipalities. Municipal debt for bulk electricity supply had ballooned to at least R56bn by December 2022.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



Related

Grid storage plans key in addressing energy crisis, finds IISD report
Grid storage plans key in addressing energy crisis, finds IISD report12 hours ago
Source:
South Africa business activity contracts in June for fourth consecutive month - PMI13 hours ago
Why solar won't collapse the national grid
Why solar won't collapse the national grid29 Jun 2023
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid29 Jun 2023
Outsmarting Eskom's proposed demand side management solution
CBI-electric: low voltageOutsmarting Eskom's proposed demand side management solution28 Jun 2023
Eskom, the Netherlands to collaborate on Grootvlei Power Station transition
Eskom, the Netherlands to collaborate on Grootvlei Power Station transition21 Jun 2023
Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom
Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom19 Jun 2023
SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt
SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz