ANC wants 'state of disaster' declared over power crisis

The government used the declaration of a national state of disaster to help it respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mbalula told reporters on Tuesday that the ANC executive also wanted an energy crisis committee to speed up its work.
President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month because of the power shortages. He is expected to announce new measures to boost power supply when he delivers a state of the nation address on 9 February.
Meanwhile, Eskom said it would implement Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding at different periods on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing breakdowns at its power plants.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/