Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


ANC wants 'state of disaster' declared over power crisis

31 Jan 2023
The ANC's National Executive Committee wants a national "state of disaster" to be declared to help end crippling power cuts, the party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday, 31 January.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The government used the declaration of a national state of disaster to help it respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mbalula told reporters on Tuesday that the ANC executive also wanted an energy crisis committee to speed up its work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month because of the power shortages. He is expected to announce new measures to boost power supply when he delivers a state of the nation address on 9 February.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it would implement Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding at different periods on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing breakdowns at its power plants.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Fikile Mbalula, Cyril Ramaphosa

Related

How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis
How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis1 day ago
How the latest interest rate hike will affect your bond repayment
How the latest interest rate hike will affect your bond repayment27 Jan 2023
Eskom's debt plan raises hopes for investors facing long wait for relief
Eskom's debt plan raises hopes for investors facing long wait for relief26 Jan 2023
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges26 Jan 2023
How improved infrastructure can help SA unlock its economic potential
How improved infrastructure can help SA unlock its economic potential26 Jan 2023
Power cuts: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
Power cuts: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off25 Jan 2023
SA's car retailers under pressure due to load shedding - Nada chairperson
SA's car retailers under pressure due to load shedding - Nada chairperson25 Jan 2023
4 ways SMEs can deal with the energy crisis while they await relief
4 ways SMEs can deal with the energy crisis while they await relief24 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz