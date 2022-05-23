Industries

Rich nations offer debt guarantees on South African climate deal

23 May 2022
By: Antony Sguazzin and John Ainger
A group of the world's richest nations offered South Africa debt guarantees as part of a proposed $8.5 bn deal designed to cut the nation's reliance on coal for power generation, potentially resolving one sticking point in the negotiations.

Source: Pixabay
The guarantees would enable South Africa or companies such as state power utility Eskom, to borrow money needed to close down coal-fired power plants and enable the generation of renewable energy.

Such an arrangement would alleviate pressure on the South African government to guarantee any debt Eskom may need to fund its transition to renewable energy, the person said. By March this year, the National Treasury had extended R560.1 bn ($35bn) of guarantees to state companies, with Eskom accounting for about 79% of that.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.
SOURCE

Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.
Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
