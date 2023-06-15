Prism Awards entry numbers highlight the power of storytelling & PR

The Prism Awards, Africa's public relations and communications awards, received over 450 entries this year - the most entries ever received in the Awards.

Of these, 380 met the qualifying criteria.

he increase in entries is n keeping with the trend of the past five years of a steady ramping up of participation.

“The overwhelming response to this year's call for entries is a testament to the enduring vibrancy and resilience of our industry,” says Landiwe Manana, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) general manager and Prism Awards chairperson.

Art of storytelling

“In a world increasingly driven by narratives, the art of storytelling continues to command immense power and influence,” adds Manana.

It also acknowledges of the crucial role played by strategic communications professionals in the rapidly digitising landscape of today.

Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi Collective (formerly HWB Communications), Prisa and Public Relations Consultants’ Chapter of PRISA (PRCC) and Prism Awards Organising Committee member says that the campaigns submitted are a reflection of the continuing evolution of our industry.

“They demonstrate an adeptness at weaving narratives that are not just engaging but also strategically aligned with the ever-changing global communications landscape.”

He adds that the awards present a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate this dynamism. This shines a spotlight on practitioners and agencies who are pushing the boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in our field.

“The PRISM Awards is a catalyst, not just for celebrating achievements, but also for inspiring individuals and organisations to strive for greater heights.”

Judging process

The judging process involvessome 60 esteemed judges, along with 10 promising acolytes from the Prism Young Voices programme, has commenced.

“We eagerly anticipate unveiling the compelling narratives of their accomplishments and showcasing the proud work of our PR community. Their stories underscore the transformative power of PR and communications, and we're thrilled to give them the spotlight they deserve," Manana enthuses.

The award ceremony will take place 28 July 2023 in Johannesburg