Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBurnesseoBateleur Brand PlanningPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaHoorah DigitalHOT 102.7FMTenacityPRKantarMaximizer SoftwareInvibes AdvertisingStudent VillageMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Prism Awards Special Section

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Prism Awards

Prism Awards entry numbers highlight the power of storytelling & PR

15 Jun 2023
The Prism Awards, Africa's public relations and communications awards, received over 450 entries this year - the most entries ever received in the Awards.
Source © Bizcommunity The Prism Awards, Africa's public relations and communications awards, has received over 450 entries this year
Source © Bizcommunity https://www.bizcommunity.com/ Bizcommunity The Prism Awards, Africa's public relations and communications awards, has received over 450 entries this year

Of these, 380 met the qualifying criteria.

he increase in entries is n keeping with the trend of the past five years of a steady ramping up of participation.

“The overwhelming response to this year's call for entries is a testament to the enduring vibrancy and resilience of our industry,” says Landiwe Manana, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) general manager and Prism Awards chairperson.

Art of storytelling

“In a world increasingly driven by narratives, the art of storytelling continues to command immense power and influence,” adds Manana.

It also acknowledges of the crucial role played by strategic communications professionals in the rapidly digitising landscape of today.

Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi Collective (formerly HWB Communications), Prisa and Public Relations Consultants’ Chapter of PRISA (PRCC) and Prism Awards Organising Committee member says that the campaigns submitted are a reflection of the continuing evolution of our industry.

“They demonstrate an adeptness at weaving narratives that are not just engaging but also strategically aligned with the ever-changing global communications landscape.”

He adds that the awards present a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate this dynamism. This shines a spotlight on practitioners and agencies who are pushing the boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in our field.

“The PRISM Awards is a catalyst, not just for celebrating achievements, but also for inspiring individuals and organisations to strive for greater heights.”

Judging process

The judging process involvessome 60 esteemed judges, along with 10 promising acolytes from the Prism Young Voices programme, has commenced.

“We eagerly anticipate unveiling the compelling narratives of their accomplishments and showcasing the proud work of our PR community. Their stories underscore the transformative power of PR and communications, and we're thrilled to give them the spotlight they deserve," Manana enthuses.

The award ceremony will take place 28 July 2023 in Johannesburg

NextOptions
Read more: communications, Public relations, PRISA, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, Prism Awards, Bradly Howland, PR



Related

Image supplied. This year the Africa region of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards boasts six Gold Quills Awards and two special awards
African communicators boast 6 Gold Quills and 2 special awards at IABC3 days ago
Image supplied. Nicola Nel, founder & CEO of Atmosphere Communications with Jeff Lambert, PROI Worldwide global chair
Nicola Nel, Atmosphere founder, receives 2023 PROI Founders Award9 Jun 2023
Source:
White Square Festival announces 2023 winners6 Jun 2023
Source © fabio formaggio We need to shift the narrative of the African continent says Christine McKeown, creative group head, Razor PR
#AfricaMonth: Changing Africa's reputation. PR agencies are you game?31 May 2023
#AfricaMonth: Mimi Kalinda - Living her passion for a better Africa
#AfricaMonth: Mimi Kalinda - Living her passion for a better Africa31 May 2023
Image supplied by Regine le Roux. Photographer: David Itumbi (Kenya). (L to r) Derick Chiweshe (Zambia), Hazel Zulu (Zambia), Davies Mupenda (Zambia), Pamela Mupoti (Zambia), Regine le Roux (South Africa) , Katasha Ponya (Zambia)
#AfricaMonth: Creative Africa - Exploring the PR potential of Africa as an emerging economic & reputation powerhouse24 May 2023
Source:
Unlocking buy-in: The power of public relations22 May 2023
Source © Christina Wocintechchat Adhering to ethical standards remains essential for the best practices in public relations (PR) and communication in Africa
Ethical standards essential to PR industry in Africa18 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz