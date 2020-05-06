PrismAwards2020: Meet young voice Emma Anderson

In the run-up to the 23rd Prism Awards to be announced virtually on Friday, 15 May, we chatted to this year's cohort of 'young voices' about their fresh approach to the judging process.

2020 Prism Young Voices announced! Prism Young Voices gives 10 young people an opportunity to be mentored by South Africa's top public relations and communications professionals during the 2020 Prism Awards, in an effort to inspire and upskill them...

Emma Anderson

What does this recognition and opportunity mean to you?

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry.

Comment on the judging process.

What has the response been to this year’s entries?

What makes winning work stand out?

Prisa also introduced the Student Campaign of the Year in 2016. Why do you think it’s important that PR students are included in such initiatives?

What do you think young minds bring to the table?

What have you learnt working alongside the cluster judges?

Comment on the current state of PR.

In this series of interviews, we find out what they’ve learnt working alongside the cluster judges (albeit remotely) and what their young minds bring to the virtual table.“It’s incredibly unfortunate that the Awards have been cancelled. However, following protocol is essential in times like these. Covid-19 has had a major impact on the PR industry. Events are being cancelled left, right and centre. Nobody wants to attend media days, which affects exposure for our clients. Publications aren’t interested in news other than this current pandemic and so they’re less likely to publish our press releases. This then leads to a domino effect as less exposure leads to less interest.” – Emma Anderson, who works in client services at Right Click Media, commenting on the cancellation of the physical Awards and the general impact of the pandemic on the industry.Here, our interview with Anderson...It’s a huge honour to be a part of the Prism Young Voices 2020. I remember refreshing my emails every minute to see if I had been selected. When I found out I had been chosen, I was incredibly excited! This opportunity really opens doors in terms of networking and learning more about the industry.I’ve been in the PR industry for roughly a year-and-a-half. I’ve been working in quite a niche field, predominantly with clients in the engineering, industrial and architectural fields.The judging process is far more than simply analysing entries. You have to really focus on each submission, and value the work which has been done. The process itself is enjoyable, as you’re exposed to many different campaigns, which you learn from.It’s been a favourable response. Some submissions have definitely outshone others, but overall everyone has really produced incredible campaigns!It’s all about the ‘wow’ factor. To meet the requirements is simple, but if you want to stand out, you have to do something out of the ordinary, take it to the next level, and show that your entry is about so much more.Such initiatives are a great way to encourage PR students to become more involved in their chosen industry before they step into the real world. This gives them the upper hand as they have been exposed to the current expectations of the PR industry.I think young minds have a different understanding of what is spectacular. We want to be impressed in ways no one else thinks of. In some ways, we’re harder to be influenced, which could be considered beneficial, as you have to be extraordinary to catch our attention.Detail is everything. Leave no stone unturned. Working with such professionals is a huge eye-opener, as you’re exposed to a whole new understanding of what PR is truly about.Public relations is becoming more digital and we’re now able to measure the success of our efforts. We’re slowly moving away from AVE (advertising value equivalency) as a means to evaluate exposure. We always want to produce the best results for our clients so it’s important to constantly evolve and keep up to date with the latest trends.