Game does away with month-long Black Friday promo

Game is returning to a one-day-only Black Friday sale, after two consecutive years of month-long Black November deals driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Supplied

With consumer shopping habits continuing to return to normal, Game will open most of its 108 stores across the country from midnight until 8pm on Friday, 25 November, giving shoppers extended time to get their hands on deals.

“Following the success of our inaugural Halfway Day sale in July, it has become clear to us that the South African consumer is ready to return to one-day sales. As South Africa’s most Googled retailer for Black Friday for the past three years, this is an important day for our business and our consumers – as they look to find the best possible deals on the items they need and want.

“As a responsible retailer, we continue to keep our stores safe and comfortable for the shopper and will ensure all necessary safety measures are in place this Black Friday,” says Game’s vice president, Andrew Stein.

Game promises to have an assortment of products available at "heavily discounted prices" across categories, but shoppers can expect major deals on electronics, appliances, homeware, DIY and outdoor this year. The retailer notes that the shopping experience is also set to be positive, with all stores now being completely revamped – making them easier to navigate.

Stein elaborates saying, “Our teams have been working all year to bring in the products our customers are looking for, at astounding prices. These are some of the best deals we’ve had for Black Friday yet. We’ve also been able to plan better than we ever have without external market interferences. Our stock is here, our prices are here and now we are looking forward to welcome customers to what we believe is our biggest Black Friday yet.”

Online deals

In line with its growing e-commerce offering, the retailer is also offering its largest-ever online range for Black Friday, giving those consumers who prefer to shop from home more choice – with free delivery on all online orders over R450 made between 00:01 and 23:59 on Friday, 25 November.

“While we have worked hard alongside our suppliers to ensure the best deals, it is important that consumers are aware that stock tends to go quickly on deep discount days like Black Friday, so they should shop early to avoid disappointment. We’re also offering more ways to pay than ever, including a new layby offering that has a 0% deposit and six months to pay” says Stein.

He adds that all shoppers are guaranteed the best price in the market on any items bought at Game this year, as the retailer’s Price Beat Promise is valid on all Black Friday deals, in-store and online.