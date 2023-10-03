Industries

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Africa


Paris Hilton signs deal with X

3 Oct 2023
X, formerly known as Twitter, has inked a deal with celebrity Paris Hilton, focusing on live shopping and exclusive content.
Paris Hilton. Source: YouTube.
Paris Hilton. Source: YouTube.

This is part of CEO Linda Yaccarino’s plans to reinvigorate the platform. Under this two-year agreement, Hilton will collaborate with X to produce four original video programs annually, including content for its emerging live shopping segment, along with content for other X features like its Spaces audio function.

According to reports the deal also includes a revenue-sharing arrangement between Hilton's 11:11 Media firm and X, described as mutually beneficial. This partnership serves as a trial for Yaccarino, who aims to boost revenues after a decline of 60% in the US, following Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk at MMA Global Possible conference. Source: LinkedIn
X CEO Linda Yaccarino claims platform will be profitable next year

By 28 Sep 2023

Last week Yaccarino said in an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the Code Conference that the platform will be profitable by 2024. She faced significant backlash after she struggled with questions about X's user metrics and Elon Musks continuing interference in the running of the platform.

Partnerships with the likes of Hilton are a crucial component of her strategy to enhance viewership, increase advertising sales, and streamline sponsorship and brand agreements between advertisers and content creators.

