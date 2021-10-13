Measuring the value of social media

About Dale Hefer

Dale Hefer is CEO of the Nedbank IMC, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference billed as Marketing is Business™ and aimed at local and African marketers. A consecutively sold-out event in 2019 and 2020 (lauded as the "virtual benchmark") this year's sell out virtual event held in July was highly rated by attendees. Local social media tracking company amaSocial provided the social media monitoring for the event.Dale is a former Businesswoman of the Year, award-winning entrepreneur and the bestselling author of the marketing book "From Witblits to Vuvuzelas'. Her second book entitled "Hustling, Happiness, and a Blow-Up Doll Named Percy" was launched on 20 May 2021. Dale is the founder of top advertising agency Chillibush, which she started in 1998 and sold in 2014. By then it was billing more than R100m per year.