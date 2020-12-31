Here are the top tweets of 2020...

Twitter has released a wrap-up of the top tweets on the social media platform this year, as well as details on the top tweeted-about people and most tweeted emojis.



The new data comes from the #ThisHappened update from Twitter.



“If you’re over 2020, we get it; if you’re curious to see how the world conversed, coped, and even celebrated this year, read on for a brief tour through the Tweets of 2020,” Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications at Twitter, said in a blog post.



Continue reading the The new data comes from the #ThisHappened update from Twitter.“If you’re over 2020, we get it; if you’re curious to see how the world conversed, coped, and even celebrated this year, read on for a brief tour through the Tweets of 2020,” Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications at Twitter, said in a blog post.Continue reading the full article on Memeburn.com ...