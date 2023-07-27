How to Manifest a Man - 1Magic's new drama that promises suspense and unforgettable plots

Can you find the perfect man, or do you have to take matters into your own hands to create the man of your dreams? DStv Compact Plus subscribers are in for great primetime TV as 1Magic presents the premiere of How to Manifest a Man on Thursday, 3 August, at 20h30. The upcoming drama series will have audiences hooked with its twisted narrative, psychological depth, and stellar cast of celebrated actors and rising stars.

In a world where finding the perfect partner seems impossible, How to Manifest a Man challenges the notion that love is purely a matter of chance. This story revolves around Dudu (Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa), who is in an unhappy marriage, and she decides to take fate into her own hands after her husband, Simphiwe (played by Mnqobi Kunene), suffers memory loss.

Determined to reshape her spouse into the ideal partner, Dudu embarks on a journey to mould him into the devoted man of her fantasies. Little does she know, Simphiwe's tendency for straying may prove unshakable, and Dudu must fight tooth and nail to hold onto the love she has painstakingly recreated.

However, as Dudu's one crime of passion unfolds, a web of complications emerges, including a determined detective, a relentless lover, and a blackmailing witness. And just when things couldn't get any worse, Dudu's own brother Sam Jnr Ngonyama (played by Lebo Msiza) plots to protect her from her own obsession.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels says, "On 1Magic, we constantly strive to offer our viewers the best in local entertainment across a variety of genres. Dramas offer an immersive escape into compelling storylines, complex characters, and the exploration of human emotions. How to Manifest a Man is no exception, as it delves deep into the twisted world of love, obsession, and the lengths one can go to find our perfect match. This series is a brilliant addition to our line-up that will keep audiences glued to their screens."

Produced by Barkers Media and led by the incomparable talents of Enhle Mbali, Gaisang Noge (as Ntombi – Simphiwe’s lover), Lucia Mthiyane (Dudu’s mother, Felicia), Peter Sephuma (as Sam Snr Ngonyama), and Nomcebo Gumede (as Ntombi’s best friend Zama), along with rising stars Kabelo Mashika (playing the role of Bafana), and Aluve Mjali (Detective Sipho Ndlovu), the cast of How to Manifest a Man is bound to deliver exceptional performances.

With its skillful exploration of human psychology, relationships, and the depths of obsession, How to Manifest a Man aims to ignite conversations with its unique blend of entertainment.

Don't miss the premiere of How to Manifest a Man on 1Magic, Thursday, 3 August, at 20h30.

For ad sales opportunities on the show, contact DStv Media Sales - https://beyondnext.dstvmediasales.com/contact-us/.



