Deal or No Deal South Africa dishes out over R1m to everyday South Africans

In South Africa, Deal or No Deal South Africa debuted on SABC 1 screens on 6 March 2023. Since then, the popular game show has gained a massive following with talented Katlego Maboe in the driver's seat as presenter of the show. Fans tune in every night at 7.30pm on SABC1 to watch contestants make deals and take risks, Today, just weeks into the launch of the show, Deal or No Deal South Africa has reached a major milestone: Winnings in excess of one million Rands to contestants.

"We are exceptionally elated to announce that Deal or No Deal has distributed over one million Rands in total winnings since its debut," said the show's host, Katlego Maboe. "We have experienced wonderful moments with different contestants from diverse backgrounds on the show, with participants having to make tough decisions and taking risks to win big. It's been a great ride and we're looking ahead to what the future brings for many more potential winners.”

Over the past month, the show has seen contestants winning life-changing sums of money. One such contestant, 24-year-old Siyabonga, won a grand sum of R250,000 in prize money after selecting the winning box. Siyabonga is hoping to further his education and to also purchase his first home with his winnings. The most recent winner, Mpho,a self-acclaimed 'man of God' and proud traffic officer from Springs walked away with R21,120.

"SABC1 is proud to see the show capture the hearts of millions of South Africans," said Ofentse Thinane, Channel head SABC1. “We're also proud to be contributing to the local economy and investing in local talent and we are excited to see growth and future prospects for Deal or No Deal South Africa.”

Deal or No Deal has fast become part of appointment viewing for many South African families, and the show enjoys viewership numbers that keep climbing with every episode.

With over one million Rands in total winnings in just over a month, indirectly impacting hundreds of ordinary South Africans, Deal or No Deal South Africa has become a show-stopper, captivating audiences and creating life-changing moments for contestants. As the show continues to grow in popularity, fans can look forward to more exciting moments and anticipation as people become big winners!



