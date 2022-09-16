DStv Media Sales wins at Most Awards 2022

We are proud to announce and share our success at the 2022 Most Awards ceremony on 8 of September.

Our very own Refiloe Nteso, senior manager, Ad Operations won the Media Owner Rising Star Award in recognition of her excellent service to the industry.

DStv Media Sales was recognised for service excellence as the winner of the Virtually Perfect Service Award, a remarkable achievement made possible by our talented and dedicated team, as well as all our valued and loyal clients.

A special congratulations to the DStv Media Sales trade marketing team for scooping up 2nd place on the Trade Marketing Services Award.

We look forward to continuous successful strides Beyond Next.

- DStv Media Sales Team



