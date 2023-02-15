Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Omni HR ConsultingEduvosThe Innovator TrustBET Software3RCUniversity of PretoriaYehBaby Marketing CreativesTSIBASACAPBullion PR & CommunicationdotGOODCoronationRegent Business SchooleStudyAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-learning Interview South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Noodle acquires Hubble Studios to modernise e-learning in South Africa

15 Feb 2023
Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
Noodle, a US-based online education network of universities, employers, and learners, recently completed the acquisition of Hubble Studios, a global e-learning design firm headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo by Mikhail Nilov from
Photo by Mikhail Nilov from www.pexels.com

Hubble Studios is a South African e-learning company founded in 2012 to develop custom online education content and technology that maximises learning impact and serves the missions of their vast partner institutions, foundations and corporate clients - ranging from local organisations such as Mr Price and the University of Cape Town, to global organisations such as Johnson & Johnson, the University of Oxford and the World Bank.

Contributing as both a thought partner and expert executer, Hubble Studios teams of expert learning designers, creatives and software engineers work with their clients to create edtech solutions. Their aim is to guide, co-design and develop customised e-learning solutions that are client-led and end-user focused by creating formal assessments, notes and graphics, to videos, animations and games, which are all custom-built for effective learning.

In terms of the current landscape of edtech in South Africa, Hubble Studios CEO, Hannes Geldenhuys says "there is a lot of activity – both to serve local education challenges as well as serving global needs for edtech services. South African edtech skills are considered high calibre, and very cost-effective compared to other parts of the world. With this reputation, a lot of edtech startups look to base substantial operations in South Africa."

Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies
#BizTrends2023: What trends will shape e-learning in 2023 and beyond?

By 9 Jan 2023

Noodle and Hubble Studios first partnered in 2021 and in working together, the two companies experienced a strong match in its missions and values. In this time, Noodle had also been looking to bring learning design services in-house and Hubble Studios was a great match. The rest is history.

“Noodle and Hubble Studios share a vision of great learning that is engaging, personalised, interactive, intuitive, inclusive and collaborative,” said Melora Sundt, chief academic officer of Noodle. “The extensive experience of Hubble Studios in higher education and the quality of their work with Noodle make them a natural fit as we augment our internal learning design capabilities.”

The acquisition marks Noodle’s entry into the international and local South African market, scaling to seven countries including the US, South Africa, Australia, England, Germany, Switzerland and Singapore. The substantial added capacity accelerates the company’s mission to modernise online learning design and the overall learner experience for university partners and students.

Daniel Orelowitz, Managing Director at Training Force
#BizTrends2023: Making a big impact with skills development that is future-fit and fit for purpose

By 9 Jan 2023

"Noodle has been growing fast, and is excited to grow our South African team in order for them to keep up with their ambitious trajectory", notes Geldenhuys, who joins Noodle as SVP of International and will be responsible for spearheading international partnerships.

Hannes Geldenhuys, CEO at Hubble Studios CEO, joins Noodle as SVP of International
Hannes Geldenhuys, CEO at Hubble Studios CEO, joins Noodle as SVP of International

In addition, this synergy aims to create more jobs in the evolving edtech sector in South Africa.

“The acquisition underscores and strengthens Noodle’s commitment to building world-class online learning design that is affordable for our partners and modernises teaching and learning,” says John Katzman, founder and CEO of Noodle. “We believe the new emphasis of Hubble Studio’s innovative and interactive design capabilities empowers Noodle to create a unified vision for the rigor and aesthetic of the online learning experience and to integrate that vision into the ongoing student journey, from inquiry to alumnus, and lifelong learner.”

Furthermore, this acquisition continues a multi-year evolution of Noodle bringing its services, such as marketing, enrollment, and student support, in-house to more nimbly and efficiently respond to its university partner’s needs to modernise the online learning experience to make it engaging, effective, and accessible for all faculty and learners.

NextOptions
Evan-Lee Courie
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Press Office Editor | Group Editor: Lifestyle and Education
Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, e-learning solutions, edtech solutions

Related

The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter
The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter1 day ago
How the creative economy can respond to the climate crisis
How the creative economy can respond to the climate crisis10 Feb 2023
#StartupStory: Ratings For Schools - a one-stop site to choosing the perfect school for your kid
#StartupStory: Ratings For Schools - a one-stop site to choosing the perfect school for your kid8 Feb 2023
Carol Ofori on becoming an award-winning voice-over artist
Carol Ofori on becoming an award-winning voice-over artist1 Feb 2023
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media12 Dec 2022
#StartupStory: Meet Marko Stavrou, the 18-year-old co-founder of HustlersGlobal and Stavrou Consulting
#StartupStory: Meet Marko Stavrou, the 18-year-old co-founder of HustlersGlobal and Stavrou Consulting7 Dec 2022
Image source: Getty Images
What does the future of edtech in Africa look like?21 Oct 2022
Image source: Getty Images
How to increase e-learning using the 90/20/8 rule6 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz