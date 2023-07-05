Ford Everest Platinum review: A winning SUV that lives up to its name

Getting a test car that came first in a category in the latest South African Car of the Year (Coty) competition puts that said vehicle in a positive light for a reviewer that has not yet driven the car. This is exactly what happened with us; we got word that Ford will lend its new third-generation Everest to us for a week right just before it won the Adventure SUV category of the 2023 Coty awards. Therefore, going into the review, the Everest was held in high regard in our minds. We were also aware of the Everest's success through word of mouth from other motoring enthusiasts. So, the question develops: did the Everest live up to its name during its time with us?

The answer is yes it did. The summarise why it did, we’ll break it down into a few lines:

The Everest Platinum (the top of the range model we tested) has a 3l turbodiesel V6 engine that packs a punch (184kW of power and 600Nm of torque), and it does so with technique and power. The Everest is massive and heavy, but it moves nimbly.

Mated to this powerful engine is a 10-speed automatic gearbox that is quick to shift, creating a smooth drive when accelerating or slowing down.

It’s also easy to handle. One might be intimidated by its size and think it’s difficult to control, but its steering is balanced and light.

The Everest is a capable SUV with different option drive modes.

It has space galore. The boot space, legroom, and headroom for all seven seats are good, thanks to the seats being able to fold down and move.

What’s it like on the inside?

With a previous test car with a high ground clearance, we had a cell phone break from a fall as we were getting into the driver’s seat. Since then, a certain awareness of how we get in and out of such cars has developed.

So before stepping inside the Everest with its 226mm ground clearance, we were cautiously aware of this, but our fear washed away after opening the door as we learnt that stepping inside the Everest doesn’t require one to sort of jump to get in. It’s minor things like this that can make a difference in how a consumer may view the comfortability and practicality of a vehicle.

We digress, once inside the vehicle, you will be greeted by a 12.4-inch infotainment system that doesn’t take centre stage but demands attention because of its size. This large screen has Ford’s latest Sync 4a system and of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver’s display is digital as well with adequate resolution.

Initially, some seating adjustments had to be done electronically. It’s here where we learnt that the Everest in its Platinum guise can provide a seating position based on personal preference. The seats also do a good job of keeping the driver’s back firmly planted when going around bends or taking corners. The seats are heated and ventilated and there's a memory function for the driver, an added bonus.

Seats and infotainment aside, the cabin is unsurprisingly premium with good build quality. There’s little road noise that breaks through, but we did notice some wind noise coming through at faster speeds. The new Everest has ambient lighting, a nice touch for an adventure SUV.

It also has an array of USB charging ports, Type A and Type C in the front and centre console, 12V sockets, and a nice 400W inverter for load shedding woes.

Fuel consumption

Is fuel consumption important to those that consider buying a R1.1m car? We consider it to be of reasonable importance as a potential buyer might want to weigh out their options. However, there’s a good argument that those who can afford an expensive car can afford to keep the tank full.

We averaged 12.7l per 100km during our stint with the Everest Platinum, which is a bit on the heavier side. Most of our driving was done in urban areas, meaning we spent more time in the lower-gear range, which equates to heavier fuel usage.

Capability

The Everest Platinum is an all-wheel drive with two four-wheel-drive systems and a default 4A (automatic) mode that can be used on and off-road. Its off-roading capability is enhanced by a rear-locking differential and underbody protection. Its water-wading ability is up to 800mm with a towing capacity of R3,500kg.

Available drive modes include Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud & Ruts, and Sand.

Roof support: Static loads is up to R350kg and dynamic loads is up to 100kg.

Bold exterior design

As previously mentioned, the Everest is big. However, it’s not really its size that capture’s the gaze of so many people on the road. It’s more the styling, which leans towards an American-esque design.

It has a strong muscular appearance that is characterised by C-shaped headlamps, which flank a grille bar. In the middle of this bar lies the Blue Oval logo with ‘Everest’ written in bold letters above it.

Matching the muscular design are big 21-inch multi-spoke wheels.

Pricing

- Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 AWD 10AT - R 1,113,100

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000km or annually, whichever occurs first.