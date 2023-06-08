Next-generation Ford Everest Range expands with the new Wildtrak, XLT and 4x2 models

The next-generation Ford Everest raised the bar for luxury, sophistication and capability in the mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment when it was launched in South Africa late last year. Now Ford South Africa is upping the ante once again by expanding the range from two to six derivatives.

Next-gen Everest range to increase from current two derivatives to six models, including first-ever Wildtrak specification with 3l V6 turbodiesel engine and permanent four-wheel drive

XLT joins the line-up with 2l bi-turbo diesel engine as an entry point to the capable and versatile seven-seat Everest SUV, available in 4x2 and 4x4

Everest Sport now available in 4x2 guise to complement existing 4x4 version

Of particular interest is the introduction of Ford’s legendary Wildtrak specification on the Everest for the first time, slotting in below the opulent Everest Platinum but sharing the same 184kW 3l V6 turbodiesel engine.

Everest Wildtrak

The next-gen Everest Wildtrak is an exciting new derivative that is athletic, sportier and more rugged than the core models, and captures the dynamic flair of the Wildtrak series that has been so popular in the Ranger bakkie over the years.

The cabin environment is equally appealing, featuring the modern and upmarket design introduced on the next-gen Everest, incorporating the modern coast-to-coast dashboard and extensive use of soft-touch materials with high-quality finishes throughout. In Wildtrak execution the interior gains additional sporty flair courtesy of contrasting yellow stitching on the dashboard, door trims, steering wheel, gear lever and the comfortable yet supportive premium leather seats that incorporate the

Comfort and convenience are key highlights of the Everest, and the Wildtrak features the high-end full-colour 12-inch touchscreen that operates the latest-generation SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an eight-speaker sound system.

The Wildtrak is equipped with a dedicated off-road Sync screen and a rotary Drive Modes control that accesses six settings: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. It also features an impressive range of driver assistance technologies as standard.

The Everest Wildtrak is powered by Ford’s powerful yet silky smooth 3l V6 turbodiesel engine which is shared with the range-topping Platinum model. It produces 184kW and 600Nm and is mated to the latest version of Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission which uses the innovative electronic E-Shifter.

Everest XLT

Another important new addition to the Next-Gen Everest range is the XLT series, which is the least expensive model in the line-up, making Ford’s exceptional seven-seater SUV accessible to a broader range of customers. Despite the more affordable pricing, it offers a compelling range of comfort, convenience and safety features combined with outstanding capability.

The interior appointments closely mirror the current Everest Sport, including partial leather seat trim for all seven seats, with eight-way power adjustment for the front seats. Along with the eight-inch digital instrument cluster, the XLT has the user-centric portrait-format 12-inch colour touchscreen for the feature-rich Sync 4A infotainment system and Sync off-road screen on the 4x4 model.

The package of safety features is impressive across the Everest range and the XLT is no exception. It includes a plethora of safety bells and whistles.

The Everest XLT is powered by Ford’s 2l bi-turbo diesel engine that is shared with the Everest Sport. It produces 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque which, combined with the responsive 10-speed automatic transmission, delivers punchy performance matched with impressive fuel economy.

In XLT specification the Everest is available in a choice of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive versions. The 4x4 model uses a part-time electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive system, which includes 2H, 4H and 4L modes, as well as a rear differential lock as standard for tricky off-road conditions.

Everest Sport

Ensuring that there is a model to suit every customer’s needs, Ford has bolstered the Everest Sport offering with the addition of a 4x2 model to complement the existing 4x4 version – both of which are powered by the 154kW/500Nm 2l bi-turbo diesel engine in combination with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Everest Sport 4x2 is ideal for owners that don’t venture far off the beaten track. The two-wheel drive Everest Sport is visually identical to the 4x4 model, including the extensive use of black as a recurring theme for the front grille, mirrors, roof rails and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels.

Final word

“The next-gen Everest has been exceptionally well received in South Africa, with its more premium positioning in the mid-size SUV segment making it a popular choice amongst family and lifestyle-oriented customers,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“We are delighted to expand the range with an additional four derivatives that will meet the needs and budgets of a wider range of customers, particularly with the more affordable XLT models.”

Pricing

Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT - R832,400

Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT - R896,300

Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT - R918,500

Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT - R984,800

Everest Wildtrak 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT - R1,084,000

Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT - R1,146,500

Included as standard is a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000km or annually, whichever occurs first.