It's 'Hot'. It's the all-new Hyundai Kona N

Meet the all-new Kona N. Love every drive with easy handling and precise control. Sit comfortably in the cockpit with electric adjustable front seats and driver lumbar support. Explore state-of-the-art smart and convenience features. Strap in. Start the engine and roar off to thunderous claps of the exhaust pipes. Dare to feel the adrenalin rush as the speedo runs up very rapidly. Prepare to brake as you decrease speed for the corner ahead. And throttle up again as the Kona N negotiates the curves with the utmost ease and control. That's exactly what I encountered recently at Cape Town's Killarney race track, as the media were invited to put the Kona N and the Hyundai 130 N through their paces. An exhilarating experience on the racetrack. Make no mistake. Both the 130 N and the Kona N are 'hot' hatches that combine exhilarating performance with a balanced day-to-day driving experience.

Motorsport Inspired

Exterior

Interior

High-performance driving features

Price: R749,900

The all-new Kona N combines the fun-to-drive experience of a hot hatch with the versatility of an SUV. Drivers will appreciate its powerful engine and emotional sound experience, while also benefitting from the perfect size and practicality for urban life, including an extensive list of safety features.The latest member of the N brand comes with a four-cylinder 2.0 T-GDI 206kW flat power engine and a highly distinctive, sporty design. Various motorsport-inspired features contribute to an all-around dynamic driving experience. These include lightweight, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and an emotional sound experience. The eight-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT), which is now also used in the upgraded i30 N, allows for an even more sporty, high-performance character. The all-new Kona N can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 5,5 seconds.To embody the N product philosophy with its three pillars – corner rascal, everyday sports car, and racetrack capability – the all-new Kona N comes with a range of high-performance functionalities: Electronic Limited Slip Differential and its various Electronic Stability Control modes have been optimised to improve cornering.The exterior design features understated design elements with N-exclusive red accents. The combination of body-coloured claddings and the 19-inch wheels provides Kona N with its wide, confident stance.The body-coloured fenders, meanwhile, emphasise the rich volume of the B-SUV’s muscular body, giving Kona N a close-to-the-ground appearance. An exclusive front grille design, with its dedicated mesh, an integrated N logo, and the aggressive light signature of the new Kona, complete the vehicle’s powerful front-on appearance.The Hyundai emblem in dark satin grey was moved down from the bonnet to lower the front focal point.At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, providing the necessary balance to keep the car on the road.Inside, the all-new Kona N offers a performance-oriented look and feel optimised for high-performance driving. It is equipped with high-quality materials and metal pedals. One feature that stands out is the N-exclusive sport steering wheel, which features a design optimised for the perfect grip and button layout necessary for dynamic driving.Two customisable N buttons on the steering wheel allow for any type of pre-set to be mapped according to individual needs for even more ease of operation, and paddle shifters make it possible for the driver to switch gears without taking their hands off the wheel.The all-new Kona N’s interior comes with an exclusive N colour package featuring one-tone black with Performance Blue accents and leather bucket seats with pronounced side bolsters for excellent lateral support. The front seats can be heated in winter and the seating position of both driver and front passenger can be adjusted by electric power buttons.The all-new Kona N introduces the N brand into the SUV line-up without compromising on driving pleasure or performance. The 'hot SUV' includes a range of N dedicated functions previously introduced by other N models. The Kona N is also the first Hyundai high-performance vehicle to be equipped with a Performance Head-Up Display (HUD). When turned on in Sport or N mode, information such as RPM, speed, or a shift indicator appear.As part of the standard package, the customer also gets Hyundai’s seven-year/200,000km manufacturer warranty; a five-year/75,000km service plan; and roadside assistance for seven years or 150,000km.