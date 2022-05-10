Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comWoodford GroupSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Ford SA switches on 30,000 solar panels at Ranger factory

10 May 2022
Ford South Africa has turned on 30, 226 solar panels at its Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, which means that 35% of the factory's electricity comes directly from the sun. The Silverton Assembly Plant produces the Ranger pickup for domestic sales and exports to over 100 global markets.
Image supplied
Image supplied

“This pioneering project is the result of a long-term power purchase agreement with SolarAfrica, with the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) carports for 3,610 vehicles at the Silverton plant.

“SolarAfrica’s innovative, large-scale solar array uses a total of 30,226 solar panels to generate 13.5MW of emissions-free electricity for the Silverton plant. This makes it one of the largest solar carports in the world,” Ford South Africa said in a statement.

The installation took 599 days and 35,000 man-hours to complete and supported 121 jobs amongst sub-contractors involved in the construction and installation. Approximately 59 tons of steel and 315 tons of aluminium were used for the locally manufactured solar carports.

Ford invests $1bn in SA's automotive manufacturing operations
Ford invests $1bn in SA's automotive manufacturing operations

2 Feb 2021


More than 5,000m of medium and low-voltage cabling was used to connect the solar PV panels to 120 three-phase 100kW inverters and eight transformers, before being fed into the Silverton plant. The system is capable of producing 13.5MW of power – which is equivalent to powering almost 224,000 light bulbs, or 12 171 average households, for an entire year.

“More significantly from an environmental perspective, the solar PV array will eliminate the equivalent of 20,072 tons of CO2 generated per annum, which is a major step toward achieving Ford’s carbon-free emissions targets by 2035,” Ford South Africa added.
NextOptions
Read more: solar power, Ford, Ford South Africa

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Ford's fabulous modern fable
#OrchidsandOnions: Ford's fabulous modern fable28 Apr 2022
Malawi solar mini-grid shows promise as way of electrifying rural Africa
Malawi solar mini-grid shows promise as way of electrifying rural Africa21 Apr 2022
Ford SA's passenger-car exodus: a look at the sales figures
Ford SA's passenger-car exodus: a look at the sales figures6 Apr 2022
Revealed: The next-generation Ford Ranger
Revealed: The next-generation Ford Ranger29 Mar 2022
Heating your geyser for less: The hidden costs of solar thermal and heat pumps systems
Soapbox CommunicationsHeating your geyser for less: The hidden costs of solar thermal and heat pumps systems11 Mar 2022
Solar power: 5 common misconceptions put to rest
Solar power: 5 common misconceptions put to rest10 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz