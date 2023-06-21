Industries

The impact of video conferencing on recruitment

21 Jun 2023
Remote working has revolutionised how we look at the world of work, with video conferencing becoming a vital tool as organisations rely on it as the primary means of communication. Now, by streamlining the interview process, enhancing internal communication, making meetings more accessible, and increasing productivity, video conferencing has become an indispensable asset for HR professionals seeking to create a thriving and engaged workforce.
Charis Nicholas, head of high touch end user video collaboration - South and Southern Africa at Logitech
Charis Nicholas, head of high touch end user video collaboration - South and Southern Africa at Logitech

Charis Nicholas, head of high touch end user video collaboration - South and Southern Africa at Logitech says, “Among its many benefits, video conferencing has become a game-changer for the HR industry. The mobility and flexibility offered by video conferencing gives people more control over their workdays and helps them manage their well-being while also aiding productivity.”

Recruit and retain

Not too long ago, recruitment was a cumbersome and time-consuming process for everyone involved. Employers were limited to finding candidates who lived within travelling distance of their offices or who would be willing to relocate. Equally, prospective employees would have to spend time and money travelling to an interview that may not pan out.

Video conferencing provides a way for HR professionals to connect with potential employees, screen candidates, and conduct interviews with candidates from anywhere in the world.

Future of HR: 4 ways hiring will change in South Africa
Future of HR: 4 ways hiring will change in South Africa

By 17 Sep 2021

By using video conferencing, potential employees can integrate interviews into their days with ease. In the current economic climate, this also allows people to save the money they would usually have to spend on transport to get to and from interviews.

Boost collaboration

Video conferencing has made it significantly easier for organisations to communicate with their clients and employees. What’s more, 94% of company’s state that productivity is the main benefit of video conferencing.

As the global competition for talent becomes fiercer, video conferencing has become an important tool in being able to attract and retain said talent.

