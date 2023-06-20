Snapshot of the youth jobseeker segment

Pnet has released a snapshot of South Africa's youth jobseeker segment (aged 35 and younger) to provide recruiters and HR practitioners with the latest insights into SA's youth. These insights relate to average tenure in various sectors for the youth segment as well as geographical locations, highest qualifications, and willingness to relocate for the youth segment.
