CCBSA's 'More Than Water' campaign wins two Sabre Awards

Coca-Cola Beverage South Africa's (CCBSA) 'More Than Water' documentary campaign was recognised as the overall winner of the Food & Beverage Category at the 2023 Sabre Africa Awards. CCBSA was also awarded a Certificate of Excellence for the Southern Africa region.

The Sabre (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement) Awards recognise the Public Relations (PR), marketing and communication industry's most compelling work, with a specific focus on programmes and initiatives that drive real business impact. The two Sabre Africa Awards highlight the significant achievement CCBSA has made in helping South African communities become more water resilient.

The'More Than Water' video marks CCBSA’s journey in improving water sustainability within its business, manufacturing processes, and its role in helping to restore water across South Africa’s key watersheds to improve water security in the communities it operates in.

Coke Ville which launched in 2020 with three systems in Limpopo, has expanded to a total of 32 sites across the country, including Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Each project is designed to provide these communities with 10-20 million litres of water annually. To date over 400 million litres have been distributed to over 25,000 households throughout the country.

According to Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director, having consistent access to clean running water remains a challenge for many rural and peri-urban communities across South Africa.

“CCBSA places a strong emphasis on supporting basic human rights, especially in relation to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goal 6 and the National Development Plan, both of which advocate for universal and equitable access to affordable drinking water for all, by 2030. This is particularly so for the vulnerable girl child and women, as the primary drawers of water in rural areas,” said Ngcobo.

Coke Ville is part of the Coca-Cola Company’s Water Stewardship Strategy 2030, which is a three-pronged strategy to water, primarily focusing on regenerative operations, healthy watersheds, and resilient communities. CCBSA’s efforts in in South Africa show how a global strategy can be turned into concrete local programmes that can enhance quality of life.

“Water stewardship is not just about helping to create a better future for our country, but it is also about making our business stronger and more resilient,” Ncgobo added.

Watershed restoration and protection is aimed at addressing long term, sustainable and cost-effective water security through nature-based solutions such as clearing of alien invasive species, while enhanced community water resilience is focused on provision of clean access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and empowering women and girls, who are the most vulnerable in most communities in which CCBSA operates.

In response to the drought in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB), CCBSA has deployed Coke Ville systems to some of the worst affected areas, including Walmer, Lorraine and the Kariega areas. There are plans to add six more Coke Ville systems in 2023 in the vulnerable metro.

Our Coke Ville programme, together with our watershed restoration projects, has replenished just under one billion litres of water across South Africa.