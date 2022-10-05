Loeries Creative Week officially kicks off!

The 2022 Loeries Creative Week has officially kicked off!

As the week unfolds, visitors and attendees will have the opportunity to experience the industry’s very best in creativity with premiere masterclasses, seminars, expos, and award ceremonies.

On 4 October, Preetesh Sewraj, the CEO of the Loeries, Sbu Sitole, the current chairperson of the Loeries, along with Alderman JP Smith from the City of Cape Town and this year’s esteemed panel of judges met to reflect on the last several days of judging ahead of the various awards ceremonies that will be held later this week.

“This year we saw phenomenal work entered from around the region. The judges have come together for deliberation – and it’s our collective aim to highlight outstanding work that is making a difference in our industry and shaping the creative landscape in Africa, the Middle East and beyond. We’re also so grateful to the City of Cape Town, that has extended us the warmest of welcomes,” said Sewraj.

“We’re flying a flag for creativity, and how it’s able to move society forward.

It’s an honour to be a part of this institution that has such an impact in the region.

We’re looking forward to celebrating creative excellence,” said Sitole.

“We are so proud to welcome the Loeries to Cape Town once again, and impressed to see the impact it’s making not only in the creative industry, but also the local communities that it reaches through its upliftment initiatives,” said Smith.

“While this may be an international event, it feels intimate, because there’s a real showcase of different backgrounds, disciplines, and voices. This really creates a sense of authentic community,” said Natalie Lam, the Loeries 2022 jury president.

“We’ve seen such amazing work that has come through from different countries across the region, and really showcases how resilient and creative the human spirit is,” said Karin Onsager-Birch, jury president for Live, PR and Out of Home.

“The creative industry is evolving and moving so rapidly, that it’s wonderful to take a moment to celebrate the work that has been done across the region. But what is also exciting is the opportunity to help contribute to a new way of thinking when it comes to education,” said Brian Mtongana, co-jury president of the 2022 Loeries Student Awards.

For more than 40 years, Loeries has been awarding creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

Loeries not only celebrates deserving work across Africa and the Middle East region, but also promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies, and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.



