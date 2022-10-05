Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Loeries

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Loeries Creative Week officially kicks off!

5 Oct 2022
The 2022 Loeries Creative Week has officially kicked off!
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

As the week unfolds, visitors and attendees will have the opportunity to experience the industry’s very best in creativity with premiere masterclasses, seminars, expos, and award ceremonies.

On 4 October, Preetesh Sewraj, the CEO of the Loeries, Sbu Sitole, the current chairperson of the Loeries, along with Alderman JP Smith from the City of Cape Town and this year’s esteemed panel of judges met to reflect on the last several days of judging ahead of the various awards ceremonies that will be held later this week.

Source:
Red and Yellow announces programme for Loeries Creative Week

2 hours ago

“This year we saw phenomenal work entered from around the region. The judges have come together for deliberation – and it’s our collective aim to highlight outstanding work that is making a difference in our industry and shaping the creative landscape in Africa, the Middle East and beyond. We’re also so grateful to the City of Cape Town, that has extended us the warmest of welcomes,” said Sewraj.

“We’re flying a flag for creativity, and how it’s able to move society forward.
It’s an honour to be a part of this institution that has such an impact in the region.
We’re looking forward to celebrating creative excellence,” said Sitole.

“We are so proud to welcome the Loeries to Cape Town once again, and impressed to see the impact it’s making not only in the creative industry, but also the local communities that it reaches through its upliftment initiatives,” said Smith.

Source:
#CreativeWanderings: Emerging at Loeries 2022

4 hours ago

“While this may be an international event, it feels intimate, because there’s a real showcase of different backgrounds, disciplines, and voices. This really creates a sense of authentic community,” said Natalie Lam, the Loeries 2022 jury president.

“We’ve seen such amazing work that has come through from different countries across the region, and really showcases how resilient and creative the human spirit is,” said Karin Onsager-Birch, jury president for Live, PR and Out of Home.

“The creative industry is evolving and moving so rapidly, that it’s wonderful to take a moment to celebrate the work that has been done across the region. But what is also exciting is the opportunity to help contribute to a new way of thinking when it comes to education,” said Brian Mtongana, co-jury president of the 2022 Loeries Student Awards.

Image supplied.
Loeries announces finalists

28 Sep 2022

For more than 40 years, Loeries has been awarding creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

Loeries not only celebrates deserving work across Africa and the Middle East region, but also promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies, and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

For more:

NextOptions
Read more: advertising awards, Loeries, Cape Town, Preetesh Sewraj, marketing awards, Loeries Creative Week, Natalie Lam, Sbu Sitole, Brian Mtongana

Related

Source:
Red and Yellow announces programme for Loeries Creative Week2 hours ago
New Generation Award winners announced!
New Generation Award winners announced!2 days ago
Woolworths names Brian Mtongana as executive creative director
Woolworths names Brian Mtongana as executive creative director2 days ago
Image supplied: Fagrie Isaacs will be performing a Luther Vandross tribute show in Cape Town
Luther Vandross tribute show comes to Cape Town2 days ago
SA and Joe Public feature in D&AD Annual rankings
SA and Joe Public feature in D&AD Annual rankings30 Sep 2022
Image by Caitlin von Witt: The FynbosLife Fair is taking place in October
The new FynbosLife Fair takes root29 Sep 2022
Image supplied.
Loeries announces finalists28 Sep 2022
Image supplied.
The One Club asks "What's Your One?"28 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz