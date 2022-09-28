Loeries Special Section

Loeries

Loeries announce finalists

28 Sep 2022
The Loeries finalists have been announced.
Image supplied.
The categories include:

  • Design
  • Digital Communication
  • Effective Creativity
  • Film
  • Integrated Campaign
  • Live Communications
  • Media Innovation
  • Out of Home
  • PR & Media Communication
  • Print Communication
  • Radio & Audio
  • Service Design
  • Shared Value
  • Student Awards
  • Young Creatives

Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week
Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced

1 Aug 2022

All the finalists can be viewed here

The winners will be announced next week during Creative Week, which takes place in Cape Town from the 3 to 7 October.

For more:

