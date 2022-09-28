Most Read
Loeries announce finalists
The Loeries finalists have been announced.
Image supplied.
The categories include:
- Design
- Digital Communication
- Effective Creativity
- Film
- Integrated Campaign
- Live Communications
- Media Innovation
- Out of Home
- PR & Media Communication
- Print Communication
- Radio & Audio
- Service Design
- Shared Value
- Student Awards
- Young Creatives
All the finalists can be viewed here
The winners will be announced next week during Creative Week, which takes place in Cape Town from the 3 to 7 October.
For more:
- Official site: www.loeries.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Loeries Creative Week, Bizcommunity search, Google, Twitter
