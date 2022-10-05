Red and Yellow announces programme for Loeries Creative Week

The Red and Yellow Creative School of Business has an interesting programme lined up for the Loeries Creative Week, happening from 5-7 October.

“We are proud of this association and our shared commitment with the Loeries to encourage more youth to be exposed to the exciting opportunities the creative industry offers. In addition to our masterclasses, Student showcase and featuring guest lecturers who head up this industry - we continue to provide access to our students and inspire young creatives. This partnership is perfectly aligned to providing our students with ways to immerse themselves in this world-class event” says Elizabeth Lee Ming, head of marketing at the Red and Yellow Creative School of Business.

Throughout Loeries Creative Week, you can look forward to a number of events hosted by Red & Yellow in partnership with the Loeries that are aimed at instilling tomorrow's lessons today and preparing people for the future of work.

Here are some of the Red and Yellow events that will be taking place during Loeries Creative Week and how to get involved:

Red and Yellow Masterclasses

It is no secret that the Metaverse has been a trending topic this year. Verusha Maharaj, managing director, and Carmen Schaefer, head of academics at Red and Ywllow, will be hosting a Loeries masterclass. They will be sharing their insights on the future of marketing, the trends and topics that will shape the way we think, and action marketing in the next frontier of the Metaverse and what this will mean for the creative industry.

A student edition masterclass will also be hosted on campus followed by sundowners on the Red and Yellow rooftop. The masterclass will start at 4pm and will be followed by smooth tunes and sundowners with DJ Neo and refreshments courtesy of Hendrick’s Gin and Goodleaf.

As part of its initiative to continue equipping leaders with the skills they need to thrive in a digital future, Red and Yellow has announced the launch of the 7th Edition e-marketing Textbook during both masterclasses.

This latest version features a dedicated chapter on the Metaverse. Loeries delegates will also be able to purchase a copy of the textbook.

Visit here to find out more information on the upcoming Loeries Week activities.



