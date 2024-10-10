Trending
Show more
#Loeries Creative Week: First Awards evening beckons
With the first two days of the Loeries done and dusted, juries and Loeries attendees can now relax and enjoy the many Creative Week activities which will culminate in the first Awards ceremony at the Cape Town City Hall this evening.
Source: © Gallo Images Gallo Images Numerous events are taking place today at the Homecoming Centre including Masterclasses
There is a great deal on offer today from the Masterclasses at the Homecoming Centre as well as the Open Chair event at the Waterfront.
|Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
|Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '24
|09h00 - 16h00
|Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces
|Masterclasses - Tik Tok: How NOT to go viral.
|09h30 - 10h30
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Masterclasses - Creative Circle
|09h30 - 10h30
|Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
|Masterclass - SABC: The Power of Storytelling
|11h00 - 12h00
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Young Creatives Brunch
|10h00 - 12h00
|Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces
|Masterclasses - Unstereotype Alliance: Breaking Stereotypes in Advertising
|11h00 - 12h00
|Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
|Masterclasses - UWG: Blood, Sweat, and Brand Power: Navigating the Billion-Dollar World of Global Sports
|12h30 - 13h30
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Masterclasses - Oppo: Photography. From Art to AI
|12h30 - 13h30
|Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
|Open Chair Event at Big Wheel
|12h00 - 14h00
|Waterfront
|Masterclass - Nedbank: Growing sustainably. From good to great.
|14h00 - 15h00
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Masterclasses - Design Masterclass: How to fit a design elephant through the door
|14h30 - 15h30
|Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
|Masterclasses - Unilever: Real beauty in the age of AI
|15h30 - 16h30
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Masterclasses - Culture Masterclass - You can't rent culture! Commit or quit.
|15h45 - 16h45
|Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
|Loerie Awards, VIP Lounge - Night 1
|18h00 - 22h00
|City Hall
|Awards Night 1
|18h00 - 22h00
|City Hall
|Chairpersons Party
|22h00 - 00h00
|Rockefeller
The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024.
(Schedule is supplied and subject to change)
For more:
- Official site: www.loeries.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Loeries Creative Week, Bizcommunity search, Google, Twitter