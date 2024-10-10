Loeries Creative Week
Loeries Creative Week

#Loeries Creative Week: First Awards evening beckons

10 Oct 2024
With the first two days of the Loeries done and dusted, juries and Loeries attendees can now relax and enjoy the many Creative Week activities which will culminate in the first Awards ceremony at the Cape Town City Hall this evening.
Source: © Gallo Images Numerous events are taking place today at the Homecoming Centre including Masterclasses
There is a great deal on offer today from the Masterclasses at the Homecoming Centre as well as the Open Chair event at the Waterfront.

Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '2409h00 - 16h00Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces
Masterclasses - Tik Tok: How NOT to go viral.09h30 - 10h30Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Masterclasses - Creative Circle09h30 - 10h30Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
Masterclass - SABC: The Power of Storytelling11h00 - 12h00Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Young Creatives Brunch10h00 - 12h00Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces
Masterclasses - Unstereotype Alliance: Breaking Stereotypes in Advertising11h00 - 12h00Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
Masterclasses - UWG: Blood, Sweat, and Brand Power: Navigating the Billion-Dollar World of Global Sports12h30 - 13h30Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Masterclasses - Oppo: Photography. From Art to AI12h30 - 13h30Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
Open Chair Event at Big Wheel12h00 - 14h00Waterfront
Masterclass - Nedbank: Growing sustainably. From good to great.14h00 - 15h00Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Masterclasses - Design Masterclass: How to fit a design elephant through the door14h30 - 15h30Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
Masterclasses - Unilever: Real beauty in the age of AI15h30 - 16h30Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Masterclasses - Culture Masterclass - You can't rent culture! Commit or quit.15h45 - 16h45Homecoming Centre (Workshop)
Loerie Awards, VIP Lounge - Night 118h00 - 22h00City Hall
Awards Night 118h00 - 22h00City Hall
Chairpersons Party22h00 - 00h00Rockefeller

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024.

(Schedule is supplied and subject to change)

