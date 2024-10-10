Loeries Creative Week: First Awards evening beckons

With the first two days of the Loeries done and dusted, juries and Loeries attendees can now relax and enjoy the many Creative Week activities which will culminate in the first Awards ceremony at the Cape Town City Hall this evening.

There is a great deal on offer today from the Masterclasses at the Homecoming Centre as well as the Open Chair event at the Waterfront.

Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24 Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '24 09h00 - 16h00 Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces Masterclasses - Tik Tok: How NOT to go viral. 09h30 - 10h30 Homecoming Centre (Avalon) Masterclasses - Creative Circle 09h30 - 10h30 Homecoming Centre (Workshop) Masterclass - SABC: The Power of Storytelling 11h00 - 12h00 Homecoming Centre (Avalon) Young Creatives Brunch 10h00 - 12h00 Homecoming Centre - Bits and Pieces Masterclasses - Unstereotype Alliance: Breaking Stereotypes in Advertising 11h00 - 12h00 Homecoming Centre (Workshop) Masterclasses - UWG: Blood, Sweat, and Brand Power: Navigating the Billion-Dollar World of Global Sports 12h30 - 13h30 Homecoming Centre (Avalon) Masterclasses - Oppo: Photography. From Art to AI 12h30 - 13h30 Homecoming Centre (Workshop) Open Chair Event at Big Wheel 12h00 - 14h00 Waterfront Masterclass - Nedbank: Growing sustainably. From good to great. 14h00 - 15h00 Homecoming Centre (Avalon) Masterclasses - Design Masterclass: How to fit a design elephant through the door 14h30 - 15h30 Homecoming Centre (Workshop) Masterclasses - Unilever: Real beauty in the age of AI 15h30 - 16h30 Homecoming Centre (Avalon) Masterclasses - Culture Masterclass - You can't rent culture! Commit or quit. 15h45 - 16h45 Homecoming Centre (Workshop) Loerie Awards, VIP Lounge - Night 1 18h00 - 22h00 City Hall Awards Night 1 18h00 - 22h00 City Hall Chairpersons Party 22h00 - 00h00 Rockefeller

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024.

