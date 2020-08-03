Loeries2020: An interview with newly appointed chairperson, Fran Luckin

Fran Luckin, CCO at Grey Africa, was recently elected as the new chairperson of the Loeries Board. Here, she tells us more about what the role means to her and as it's Women's Month, what it means from a female point of view, and what she hopes to achieve during her tenureship.

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Africa and new chairperson of the Loeries board for 2020/2021.

I see the Loeries as a very powerful vehicle for promoting creativity as a career, and for driving a recognition of how much the industry contributes to GDP. I’d really love to see advertising, design and creative communication enjoy the same kind of ‘rock star’ career status here that it enjoys in many South American countries.

Congratulations on your appointment to chairperson of the Loeries board for 2020/2021. Comment on what your new role as Loeries chairperson means to you personally and as it’s Women’s Month, what it means from a female point of view.

What does the role entail?

What aspects of outgoing chairperson Tseliso Rangaka’s legacy do you plan to keep or build on and what is some of the fresh creative thinking you plan to bring to the table?

Of course things have changed and I’m sure you’re going to have to forge new paths for the next generation of Loeries chairpersons. Comment on the changes to this year’s Awards and jury sessions and your plans around these?

How are you going to juggle this with your other career responsibilities, as CCO at Grey Africa, and maintain a work-life balance? I’m a good multitasker! Even now, I’m answering these questions and making lunch at the same time. Seriously though, I’m joining a great team of people and we’ll be working together and sharing the load, so I’m comfortable we can achieve our goals while still having the bandwidth to enjoy the process.

What is your view of the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on the industry, locally and across the region?

That said, comment on your hope for the future of the Loeries specifically and the greater industry more generally speaking.

If you could ask Tseliso one thing to help equip you for your role as Loeries chairperson, what would it be?

Luckin takes over from Tseliso Rangaka, CCO at FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. She said she's delighted to be joining the team of industry captains to propel the Loeries vision forward and nurture budding creative talent.