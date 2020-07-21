#ACACaresCovid19
Loeries
More Loeries news...Submit news
Covid-19
Loeries appoints new board for 2020/2021, announces Fran Luckin as chairperson
The Loeries, the premiere organisation across Africa and the Middle East that champions creative excellence in brand communication, recently held its annual general meeting where a new board was appointed for 2020/2021.
Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Africa and new chairperson of the Loeries board for 2020/2021.
The new board comprises:
- Fran Luckin: Chief Creative Officer, Grey Africa and Loeries Chairperson
A day in the lockdown life of Grey Africa CCO Fran Luckin
CCO at Grey Africa, Fran Luckin's account of work-life in the time of Covid-19, and the first in a series of articles looking into how agencies and agency folk are responding to the crisis and viewing it through a creative lens...
Jessica Tennant 14 Apr 2020
- Preetesh Sewraj: Chief Executive Officer, The Loerie Awards
- Tseliso Rangaka: Chief Creative Officer, FCB Joburg and Hello Computer
- Neo Mashigo: Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi Abel
- Gareth Leck: Group CEO, Joe Public
- James Barty: Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, King James
- Gaby de Abreu: Creative Director, Switch Design
- Linda Bogle: Executive Producer, Your Girlfriend
- Dawn Rowlands: Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Sub-Saharan Africa
- Suhana Gordhan: Executive Creative Director, FCB Africa
- Sydney Mbhele: Chief Executive: Brand, Sanlam
He further adds, “2020 is no-doubt a defining year for the Loeries. It has also shown itself as a year of many firsts. For the first time ever, entries to the awards are free. This is to assist agencies with a cost burden many cannot afford to have right now.
#Loeries2018: New Loeries chair, Tseliso Rangaka takes his seat
Tseliso Rangaka, executive creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town, has just been announced as the new chairperson of the Loeries. I caught up with him for an exclusive chat on what he'll bring to the table...
Leigh Andrews 17 Aug 2018
“We would like to thank the outgoing Loeries board for its hard work, commitment and guidance over the last 12 months. The board made immense strides to deliver on its mandate of supporting creativity across Africa and the Middle East,” says Preetesh Sewraj, Loeries CEO.
Preetesh Sewraj appointed new Loeries CEO
The Loeries has appointed Preetesh Sewraj as its new CEO from 1 April. This comes after Andrew Human, who served as CEO for 15 years, stepped down in 2019...
23 Jan 2020
The new board's focus now turns to delivering on the aptly named theme of #CreateChange for Loeries 2020. “This year’s Loeries Creative Week will deliver deep insights into how creativity helps business and society in general move forward, even if they face of one of our toughest challenges,” he concludes.
Under the board's leadership, the Loeries will deliver an innovative roadmap with the aim of recognising, rewarding, inspiring, and fostering creativity for positive change within the Africa and Middle East region.
