#BizTakeouts: Exclusive podcast interview with new Loeries wingman, Preetesh Sewraj
Having broken the announcement last week of the appointment of new Loeries CEO, Bizcommunity had the privilege, this week, of an exclusive interview in which Preetesh Sewraj revealed himself as friendly and humble, with an inclusive approach to leadership, management and partnerships.
Terry Levin, Preetesh Sewraj and Rutendo Nyamuda
Friday, 31 January saw Sewraj in conversation with host Rutendo Nyamuda at the sumptuous glassbox working spaces of Workshop17 Firestation in Johannesburg’s leafy suburb of Rosebank, chatting about his background in innovation processes, onboarding at Loeries and the importance of CEOs being the front face of an organisation.
Listen to the full interview now on a your choice of local and international platforms, including @spotifysa, @applepodcasts, iono.fm, Bizcommunity or the BizTakeouts App.
About BizTakeouts
BizTakeouts provides unforgettable conversations with some of the most influential people on the African continent, distributed to Bizcommunity’s existing reach of over 2 million monthly industry page views, 546,500 newsletter subscribers and 889,818 mobile page views per month.
The cute takeaway box motif clearly communicates what BizTakeouts will deliver - tasty, snackable content, soundbyte-size B2B news>>TO GO - the disruptor in the burgeoning business podcast sector.
