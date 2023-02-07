Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Harmony Gold looks to green hydrogen, LNG for power

7 Feb 2023
By: Promit Mukherjee
Harmony Gold is exploring options, including hydrogen and natural gas, to cut its dependence on Eskom, CEO Peter Steenkamp said on Monday, 6 February.
Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony Gold, speaks to Reuters during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians
Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony Gold, speaks to Reuters during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians

Miners in South Africa are under pressure to find alternatives from investors anxious to meet goals on reducing carbon emissions and because Eskom's coal-fired power plants often break down.

"We are very interested to see what's happening as far as hydrogen power is concerned," Steenkamp told Reuters on the sidelines of Mining Indaba currently underway in Cape Town.

Major industries have been assessing hydrogen as a way of reducing emissions, but it is only carbon-neutral if it is produced using renewable energy.

IFC launches roadmap to decarbonising the mining of critical minerals
IFC launches roadmap to decarbonising the mining of critical minerals

3 Feb 2023

Alternative sources of baseload generation

Harmony Gold is also investigating using natural gas to generate power for some of its mines, Steenkamp said, even though using liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power will not contribute to its net-zero emissions goal.

Renewable power sources, including wind and solar, are intermittent and Harmony therefore needs an alternative source of baseload generation, which LNG or hydrogen could supply, to Eskom's coal-fired power.

Steenkamp did not give any timeline for deciding on which technologies the company may choose, saying only it is carrying out a feasibility study.

Seriti to build wind farm to power its coal mines
Seriti to build wind farm to power its coal mines

By 3 Feb 2023

Net-zero targets

The need for baseload, or the minimum amount of stable power supply to allow operations, will fall under phase three of its renewable power target, which it intends to achieve by 2026, according to last year's annual report.

The gold miner has a target to achieve net zero by 2045 but has yet to give clear milestones beyond its current plan, which includes goals to source at least 30% of its power consumption from renewables by 2026-27 and to reduce its carbon emissions by 20%.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Harmony Gold, Mining Indaba, Peter Steenkamp, green hydrogen, Promit Mukherjee

Related

Anglo American CEO urges public-private fix to Transnet crisis
Anglo American CEO urges public-private fix to Transnet crisis2 hours ago
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant2 Feb 2023
Source:
German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 202328 Dec 2022
Source © Southern Africa Resource Watch Investing in African Mining Indaba is returning to Cape Town in February 2023
Investing in African Mining Indaba returns to Cape Town23 Dec 2022
Source © Re Global
Enabling Africa to be a global green hydrogen powerhouse22 Dec 2022
South Africa faces a hydrogen skills crisis
South Africa faces a hydrogen skills crisis20 Dec 2022
Stellenbosch University allocates R12m towards establishing green hydrogen research expertise
Stellenbosch University allocates R12m towards establishing green hydrogen research expertise14 Dec 2022
Northern and Western Cape to cooperate on green hydrogen initiative
Northern and Western Cape to cooperate on green hydrogen initiative29 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz