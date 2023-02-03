Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Seriti to build wind farm to power its coal mines

3 Feb 2023
By: Nelson Banya
Top thermal coal supplier to struggling state power utility Eskom, Seriti Resources, is investing in wind power in the latest move by industry to wean itself off a national grid plagued by power cuts.
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Seriti on Thursday, 2 February, said it would build a 155MW wind farm over the next two years that will be able to supply 75% of the power required by its coal mines in Mpumalanga.

It raises the prospect that mines powered mostly by wind would produce coal for Eskom's power plants to burn to produce electricity.

The move by Seriti is a stark illustration of the switch to renewables being hastened by Eskom's inability to meet demand and implementation of load shedding which has reached record levels.

"There are short-term solutions to alleviate some stages of load shedding, but the only long-term solution is new generation," said Peter Venn, chief executive officer of Seriti's renewable energy subsidiary Seriti Green.

The R4bn wind farm will be the first step in 900MW of renewable energy projects planned by Seriti, saying these will help ease rolling power cuts in Africa's most advanced economy.

Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant

By 1 day ago

Wind farm operational from 2025

Seriti last August launched its foray into renewable energy with the acquisition of Windlab Africa's wind and solar energy assets.

Seriti Resources chief executive Mike Teke said the wind farm is expected to feed power into the national grid from 2025.

"We felt that it's important that we take our responsibility and consider investing in renewable energy because we believe climate change is reality, we believe carbon neutrality is important and we have to make sure that we participate," said Teke.

Sasol last month announced it had signed three 229MW wind power purchase deals as it shifts towards renewable energy to meet its carbon emissions targets.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Eskom, renewable energy, Peter Venn, Mike Teke, Seriti Resources, Nelson Banya

Related

SA reports safest year in mining, government urges more
SA reports safest year in mining, government urges more2 days ago
ANC wants 'state of disaster' declared over power crisis
ANC wants 'state of disaster' declared over power crisis3 days ago
How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis
How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis30 Jan 2023
How the latest interest rate hike will affect your bond repayment
How the latest interest rate hike will affect your bond repayment27 Jan 2023
RBCT coal exports hit 29-year low in 2022
RBCT coal exports hit 29-year low in 202227 Jan 2023
Eskom's debt plan raises hopes for investors facing long wait for relief
Eskom's debt plan raises hopes for investors facing long wait for relief26 Jan 2023
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges26 Jan 2023
Power cuts: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
Power cuts: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off25 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz