From data chaos to data clarity: How QuickEasy ERP software improves operational visibility

A good business decision is only as good as the data you have. Now more than ever, a company's ability to survive depends on its business intelligence.

However, from small businesses to large corporations, managing data can be a challenging task. Without the right tools and processes in place, it can be difficult to gain a clear understanding of what's going on in your business.

This is where QuickEasy ERP software comes in, offering a powerful solution for collating, organising, and managing your data, and ultimately improving operational visibility.

One ERP to rule them all: a single source of truth

Unlike many modular-ERPs and accounting-only packages, QuickEasy BOS is a single system that allows you to report across your entire organisation or multiple entities. This means that you no longer have to deal with data chaos or silos. With QuickEasy BOS, all your data is consolidated in one place.

BOS - or Business Operating System - is the next evolution from the old-school ERP system we’ve used for decades.

QuickEasy BOS unifies all your data into a single source of truth across the entire business. This makes it that much easier to get a complete overview of your operations, and helps you make better-informed decisions, identify areas for improvement, and drive business growth.

Click, click, crystal clear: many automated, interactive reports

Gathering data is not an issue. Not in today’s world where everything and every device is connected. No, the challenge is to organise that data into something meaningful. Something that can help you move the needle and stay informed and up to date.

Preparing reports, combing through spans of data in diverse formats from various sources, and compiling it into business-ready intel is painful, error-prone, and time-consuming.

A key advantage of QuickEasy BOS is that it eliminates all of this data drama.

Instead, reports are available instantly while working in the software. Here are some of the built-in reports.

Real-time production dashboard



Labour costs



Summary cost analysis



Unit cost reports



Unit productivity reports



Direct labour cost control reports



Multi-project capabilities



Multi-project check capabilities



On-demand project cost/revenue consolidations

You can drive operational meetings with drill-down functionality. You and your team save time. BOS also ensures that you always have the most up-to-date information at your fingertips.

Juggle multiple tasks without dropping the ball: robust workflow management

QuickEasy BOS allows you to organise views for better insight into your entire workflow management system.

With an excellent user interface, you can easily navigate through different areas of your business and get a clear understanding of what's going on.

This enables you to identify bottlenecks, streamline processes, and improve operational efficiency.

So, from the start to the very end, you get revenue-supporting benefits.

Fewer mistakes.



Improved connectivity.



Greater productivity.



Elimination of redundant manual tasks.



Multiple tasks handled easily.



More trust, more transparency, and more control.



Healthier work culture.

Another important feature that supports this is QuickEasy BOS’s automated notifications. These notifications keep you informed about important indicators, approvals, and performance reporting.

This means that you don't have to constantly check the system for updates, or ask staff or managers about the status of a project, and you can focus on other important tasks.

Expel dubious data: checklists that give confidence and data accuracy

One of the most significant benefits of QuickEasy BOS is its ability to improve your confidence in the data within your business. Your data accuracy is vital to any sound business decision.

Built-in checklists ensure that all data is entered correctly. This not only significantly reduces exposure to the business through risk, it also ensures that you have a reliable source of information. This is particularly important for businesses that rely on accurate data to make important decisions.

No more guess-work: track what matters

QuickEasy BOS includes trackers for efficient in-operation task delivery and feedback solutions.

Shop-floor job tracking, live dashboards, and multiple planning scheduling boards enables you to track progress in real-time, identify areas for improvement, and make adjustments as needed.

More than that, QuickEasy BOS tracker-functionality also supports operational efficiency for OOO staff.

Mobile field service module included



Capture images and signatures in the field



Issue inventory



Record timekeeping and travel

This improves operational efficiency across the board, and ensures that tasks are completed on time and to the required standard.

Play nicely with others: seamless integration with other software

Finally, QuickEasy BOS offers integrations that allow you to report on processes that are not serviced by QuickEasy software.

This means that you can still get a complete overview of your business, even if you use other software for certain processes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuickEasy ERP software is a powerful tool that can help businesses go from data chaos to data clarity. Its ability to report across an entire organisation or multiple entities, provide instant reports with drill-down functionality, organise views, and automate notifications for indicators, approvals, and performance reporting make it an indispensable asset for businesses of all sizes.

The software's built-in checklists and trackers help improve data accuracy and provide efficient in-operation task delivery and feedback solutions. Additionally, the software's integration capabilities ensure that businesses can report on all processes, making it easier to see the big picture and make informed decisions. With QuickEasy ERP software, businesses can streamline their operations, gain better visibility into their workflows, and make data-driven decisions that will drive growth and success.



