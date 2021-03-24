Incubeta to assist SA Tourism maximise global digital investments

Digital marketing specialist, Incubeta, has been appointed as a global digital media partner to South African Tourism (SAT) after an extensive tender process. The three-year deal, worth R6,3m, will see Incubeta help maximise technology investment across all 27 of South African Tourism's operating regions.

The new partnership includes licensing of the full enterprise suite of Google Marketing Platform products as well as implementation, consulting and enablement services to ensure the technology investment is maximised throughout all 11 of South African Tourism’s offices, servicing their 27 operating territories."The synergy is clear in SA Tourism’s desire to not only centralise, streamline and maximise their digital marketing technology investment but to also ensure that their operations are best in class and in line with the latest digital marketing best practices across the world," comments Roan Mackintosh, managing director at Incubeta Group - MEA.As the tourism marketing arm of the South African government, South African Tourism is tasked with promoting the country domestically and internationally for leisure, business and event tourism."Digital marketing is important to us right now and will remain a key practice. The more we are able to learn about the different audiences, the more sophisticated we can get in providing relevant information to those looking to travel to and within South Africa," explains Candice Machado, digital channels senior manager at South African Tourism."We hope to develop a solid online measurement and go-to-market framework for the tourism sector and SAT worldwide, as well as to continuously provide important information that informs communication efforts and tourism product development initiatives," she adds.With a wealth of travel industry experience across clients such as Bookings.com, Amadeus, Air France/KLM, edreams, Accor Hotels and Club Med, the Incubeta team will be using their global insight to help deliver on SAT’s objectives."In a vertical as competitive and global as the travel industry, making sure your message is truly relevant, targeted and personalised, as well as timeous and automated against behavioural buying queues, is the competitive advantage that every company is striving for."As a global services and technology business, with a proven track record in delivering multi-market travel solutions, Incubeta is the perfect partner to help South African Tourism gain just that competitive advantage in the travel space," concludes Mackintosh.