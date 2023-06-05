Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyWavemakerBroad MediaMediaHeads 360Dash Digital StudioeMediaV5 DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comHustle MediaEbony+IvoryVERVEKeys CommunicationsMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy

5 Jun 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
The new month kicked off on a high note for business-minded individuals who attended the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast on Thursday, 1 June 2023, at the Durban ICC. This highly anticipated event drew hundreds of attendees eager to hear from world-renowned and award-winning keynote speakers.
Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy

In response to the overwhelming demand for this remarkable event, ECR and Mancosa increased the number of attendees from 500 to 800.

Given the challenging three years the province has endured, ECR and Mancosa aimed to inspire attendees to think beyond the present and work towards building a future that we can all be proud of. The theme of the event, Live Your Legacy, reflected this sentiment.

The first keynote speaker, Musa Kalenga, an award-winning author and renowned expert in youth marketing, digital strategies, and business leadership, captivated the audience with his insightful presentation. Kalenga shared invaluable pointers about defining your purpose, setting meaningful goals, and embracing adaptability. His presentation left a strong impression on the audience.

Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy

Next on stage was Kimberley Taylor, a young entrepreneur who has made significant strides in the field of logistics and is the visionary behind Loop – a delivery management platform. She delivered a compelling talk on how age should never constrain one from living their legacy. Taylor told attendees that taking one small step makes all the difference in transforming an idea into a business.

Dr Mzamo Masito, a highly accomplished executive and marketing expert, currently serving as the chief marketing officer for Google Africa, took the spotlight as the third keynote speaker. Known for his captivating storytelling, Dr Masito shared profound insights on how people can become better leaders. He urged entrepreneurs to become obsessed with solutions.

Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy

“No one buys a product, and no one buys a service, everyone buys a solution. Our obsession should always be about the solution and then the impact that solution has. And then once you are obsessed with the solution and impact, you need to know the user – know the person you are selling to,” he said.

To conclude the eventful morning, former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, joined the three keynote speakers for a panel discussion which was moderated by the station's daytime presenter, Carol Ofori. The panellists complemented each other's perspectives and expanded on the event's #LiveYourLegacy theme.

The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast left people inspired. Stay tuned to East Coast Radio to find out more about upcoming events.

Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy
NextOptions
East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: East Coast Radio, Musa Kalenga, Mancosa, Zozibini Tunzi, Kimberley Taylor



Related

Honoris Career Centre hopes to address the growing unemployment crisis
Bullion PR & CommunicationHonoris Career Centre hopes to address the growing unemployment crisis3 days ago
Vodacom honours small businesses at Supplier Development Conference
The Innovator TrustVodacom honours small businesses at Supplier Development Conference31 May 2023
Mancosa teams up with East Coast Radio to build the legacy of future business leaders
Bullion PR & CommunicationMancosa teams up with East Coast Radio to build the legacy of future business leaders25 May 2023
Mancosa aims to enhance entrepreneurship through its Ignite Programme
Bullion PR & CommunicationMancosa aims to enhance entrepreneurship through its Ignite Programme24 May 2023
Excitement builds ahead of the Mancosa mid-year graduation ceremonies
Bullion PR & CommunicationExcitement builds ahead of the Mancosa mid-year graduation ceremonies12 May 2023
Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
East Coast RadioActualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast3 May 2023
Beauty brand Lux challenges sports media to 'Change the Angle' towards female athletes
Wunderman ThompsonBeauty brand Lux challenges sports media to 'Change the Angle' towards female athletes26 Apr 2023
East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor25 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz