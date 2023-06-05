Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast inspires hundreds to #LiveYourLegacy

The new month kicked off on a high note for business-minded individuals who attended the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast on Thursday, 1 June 2023, at the Durban ICC. This highly anticipated event drew hundreds of attendees eager to hear from world-renowned and award-winning keynote speakers.

In response to the overwhelming demand for this remarkable event, ECR and Mancosa increased the number of attendees from 500 to 800.

Given the challenging three years the province has endured, ECR and Mancosa aimed to inspire attendees to think beyond the present and work towards building a future that we can all be proud of. The theme of the event, Live Your Legacy, reflected this sentiment.

The first keynote speaker, Musa Kalenga, an award-winning author and renowned expert in youth marketing, digital strategies, and business leadership, captivated the audience with his insightful presentation. Kalenga shared invaluable pointers about defining your purpose, setting meaningful goals, and embracing adaptability. His presentation left a strong impression on the audience.

Next on stage was Kimberley Taylor, a young entrepreneur who has made significant strides in the field of logistics and is the visionary behind Loop – a delivery management platform. She delivered a compelling talk on how age should never constrain one from living their legacy. Taylor told attendees that taking one small step makes all the difference in transforming an idea into a business.

Dr Mzamo Masito, a highly accomplished executive and marketing expert, currently serving as the chief marketing officer for Google Africa, took the spotlight as the third keynote speaker. Known for his captivating storytelling, Dr Masito shared profound insights on how people can become better leaders. He urged entrepreneurs to become obsessed with solutions.

“No one buys a product, and no one buys a service, everyone buys a solution. Our obsession should always be about the solution and then the impact that solution has. And then once you are obsessed with the solution and impact, you need to know the user – know the person you are selling to,” he said.

To conclude the eventful morning, former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, joined the three keynote speakers for a panel discussion which was moderated by the station's daytime presenter, Carol Ofori. The panellists complemented each other's perspectives and expanded on the event's #LiveYourLegacy theme.

The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast left people inspired. Stay tuned to East Coast Radio to find out more about upcoming events.