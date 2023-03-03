Industries

Mo Flava parts ways with Metro FM

3 Mar 2023
Metro FM has announced that it has come to an agreement to part ways with Moeti Tsiki also known as Mo Flava.
Mo Flava. Source: Instagram
Mo Flava. Source: Instagram

Mo Flava, who joined the station eight years ago, previously presented the afternoon drive show, before going on to successfully host the breakfast show on Metro FM.

His last broadcast on Metro FM will be on Friday, 10 March 2023.

Mo Flava, who will be pursuing other interests, stated, “The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives. The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent. I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I’ll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops”.

DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh launches podcast

27 Feb 2023

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM’s business manager said, “As a station we consider ourselves fortunate to have experienced Mo Flava's brilliance as a seasoned broadcaster. He has been consistent throughout the years in contributing meaningfully to the Metro FM brand. We wish Mo well in his future endeavors”.

Khutso Theledi will continue to hold the fort down as host of the breakfast show until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

