Kfm 94.5 celebrates the best of the best in the Cape Town

Kfm 94.5's Best of Cape Awards has announced its winners for 2022. The Kfm Best of Cape Awards celebrates the best of the best in entrepreneurship, pop culture, business services, travel, sports, entertainment and food and drink, among others. All in all, the awards cover 30 categories.

Rudy van Staden of RSA Web (centre) receives the award for Best Internet Service Provider in Best of the Cape Awards 2021, surrounded by a beaming support staff.

“After two difficult years, the province has revived itself and the awards have fed into the hunger of being acknowledged for innovative products and services rendered,” says Stephen Werner, Kfm station manager.

“We built on the momentum of 2021 and once again the people of the Western Cape have shown their unwavering support. The uptake for the initiative has surprised and delighted.”

“Local business support for the initiative has been outstanding and we watched as nominated brands rallied their followers to get behind them,” Werner adds.

Five finalists were chosen in each of the thirty categories from thousands of nominations that streamed in across the Western Cape, from Kfm.94.5 listeners. Each winner will receive an official certificate naming them 'Best of The Cape' in their category for 2022.

“Winning businesses can display their 'Kfm Best of the Cape' sticker and certificate on their premises as a badge of honour. It is an accolade they can be truly proud of," says Werner.

The Eat and Drink segment with 10 categories drew some 47,000 votes with the Best Local Craft Beer win going to Devil’s Peak Beer while Wilderer trumped Best Local Craft Gin. The Best biltong in the Cape was awarded to The Boer & Butcher.

Among the winners were Houw Hoek Farmstall, voted most popular in the Best Farmstall category for the second time. Other two-time consecutive year winners included Avontuur Estate Restaurant in the Best Date Night Restaurant, Avalon Springs Resort in the Best Hotel in the Stay category to and DHL Stormers who took the title for Best Professional Sports Team.

Knysna took pole position, in the Best Dorpie category edging out Montagu by less than one hundred votes. Best Local Musician, Jeremey Loops, narrowly beat Craig Lucas to secure his win for the first time.

“We would like to thank our listeners across the Cape for helping us recognise and promote The Best of the Cape. We hope that the people of the Cape will continue to support the finalists and winners, and local businesses across this beautiful place we call home. I am grateful to the team at Kfm who threw their weight behind this initiative to support those businesses and people powering our economy. We know that the province will be anticipating a bumper tourist season and it can rely on our full support. In addition, we would like to thank Cape {town} Etc for coming on board and supporting us and our winners as a media partner.”

Category winners were announced on Kfm 94.5 on Friday, 12 August, in an all-day on-air awards show. The full list of winners is available on https://kfm.co.za/bestofthecape/ or on social media tags @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape, and the full broadcast on www.kfm.co.za. This year’s winner’s announcement is proudly supported by Cape {town} Etc. All winners will be profiled online as part of the prize.



