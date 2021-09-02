Kaya 959's Superfan search - Kaya 24k surprise drive

(Maradebe can barely contain her excitement as she greets Thomas and Skhumba)
Each of the weekday 6am-6pm shows awarded the following Superfans: Maradebe Lwandi
- Dobsonville Gardens, Soweto - Superfan from the Breakfast with Thomas & Skhumba
. Palesa Mogapi
- Protea Glen - Superfan from Best T in the City with T-Bose
. Patsi Khethelo
- Centurion - Superfan from Midday Joy with Unathi
. Sibusiso Duma
- Orlando West, Soweto - Superfan from Kaya Drive with Sizwe Dhlomo
.
The listeners were surprised to find the shiny motorcade from Kaya 959 arriving at their homes and offices to announce that they’d won.
“This is one of many ways we are celebrating 24 years of Kaya 959”, says Kaya 959 Managing Director Sibongile Mtyali. “We have just ended a successful #Kaya24Magic on-air and online promotion where we gave away R2 400 to 24 listeners to celebrate the station’s 24th birthday. Our first party data survey tells us that our audience loves competitions and giveaways, and we plan to continue giving.
Watch the highlights on www.kaya959.co.za
.
Breakfast https://www.kaya959.co.za/thomas-and-skhumba-in-the-mornings-superfan-is-maradebe/
T-Bose https://www.kaya959.co.za/the-best-t-in-the-citys-superfan-is-palesa-mogapi/
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwSAEmpsC2s
Unathi https://www.kaya959.co.za/midday-joy-with-unathis-superfan-is-vuyani-patsi-khethelo/
Sizwe https://www.kaya959.co.za/momma-i-made-it-simphiwe-sibusiso-duma-is-kaya-drives-superfan/