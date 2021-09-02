Industries

Kaya 959's Superfan search - Kaya 24k surprise drive

2 Sep 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
Kaya 959 has awarded its most loyal listeners with a search for the Superfan. The Gauteng radio station, currently celebrating its 24th birthday, spent Monday, 30 August, on the street to find Superfans across the province. The hunt was on for the listeners who interact with the show all the time, who sing along to every song, send voice-notes on every topic, enter every competition, and sometimes just call in to mark the register. Kaya 959 tracked the whereabouts of the Superfans and awarded them with delicious cupcakes from Baked By Opy as well as highly sought-after Kaya 959 hampers and merchandise.
(Maradebe can barely contain her excitement as she greets Thomas and Skhumba)
Each of the weekday 6am-6pm shows awarded the following Superfans:

Maradebe Lwandi - Dobsonville Gardens, Soweto - Superfan from the Breakfast with Thomas & Skhumba.

Palesa Mogapi - Protea Glen - Superfan from Best T in the City with T-Bose.

Patsi Khethelo - Centurion - Superfan from Midday Joy with Unathi.

Sibusiso Duma - Orlando West, Soweto - Superfan from Kaya Drive with Sizwe Dhlomo.

The listeners were surprised to find the shiny motorcade from Kaya 959 arriving at their homes and offices to announce that they’d won.

“This is one of many ways we are celebrating 24 years of Kaya 959”, says Kaya 959 Managing Director Sibongile Mtyali. “We have just ended a successful #Kaya24Magic on-air and online promotion where we gave away R2 400 to 24 listeners to celebrate the station’s 24th birthday. Our first party data survey tells us that our audience loves competitions and giveaways, and we plan to continue giving.

Watch the highlights on www.kaya959.co.za.

Breakfast https://www.kaya959.co.za/thomas-and-skhumba-in-the-mornings-superfan-is-maradebe/

T-Bose https://www.kaya959.co.za/the-best-t-in-the-citys-superfan-is-palesa-mogapi/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwSAEmpsC2s

Unathi https://www.kaya959.co.za/midday-joy-with-unathis-superfan-is-vuyani-patsi-khethelo/

Sizwe https://www.kaya959.co.za/momma-i-made-it-simphiwe-sibusiso-duma-is-kaya-drives-superfan/

KAYA 959
From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
