Kaya 959's Superfan search - Kaya 24k surprise drive

Kaya 959 has awarded its most loyal listeners with a search for the Superfan. The Gauteng radio station, currently celebrating its 24th birthday, spent Monday, 30 August, on the street to find Superfans across the province. The hunt was on for the listeners who interact with the show all the time, who sing along to every song, send voice-notes on every topic, enter every competition, and sometimes just call in to mark the register. Kaya 959 tracked the whereabouts of the Superfans and awarded them with delicious cupcakes from Baked By Opy as well as highly sought-after Kaya 959 hampers and merchandise.