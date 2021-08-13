Radio News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Podcast Sessions celebrates one year anniversary

13 Aug 2021
Africa's first and only podcast magazine, The Podcast Sessions is officially celebrating its one year anniversary.
The Podcast Sessions July/August cover

The magazine, founded by editor Rutendo Nyamuda, was first launched in 2020. The aim was to provide a platform for African podcasters to share their knowledge, experiences, and expertise.

The magazine covers the podcasting journey; from starting a podcast to pre and post-production, marketing, industry advice, speaking at podcast conferences, podcasting in your mother-tongue, as well as a recurring feature called “What we’re listening to” which provides a list of pan-African and international podcasts to listen to.

Contributors have hailed from North, South, East, and West Africa. Nyamuda says she looks forward to seeing how the magazine will continue to expand beyond borders in the coming years.



“Across the continent, we’re seeing an increase in podcast producers and podcast listeners. This publication provides an opportunity for podcasters and podcast enthusiasts to come together and learn from one another. In addition, we’re starting to see great interest from abroad with many international companies investing in African podcast productions,” she said.

The anniversary issue features formidable co-hosts of one of Zimbabwe’s most well-known podcasts '2 Broke Twimbos', Phil Chard and Danis Dube.

Fans of the publication have noted how the magazine continuously graces its covers with African talents, including model Abongwe Qokela, who appeared on the magazine’s first original cover.

#WomensMonth: Music journalist, podcaster Tecla Ciolfi on unapologetically taking up space

We got in touch with music journalist, podcaster, event curator and artist manager, Tecla Ciolfi this Women's Month to chat career highlights, podcasting through a pandemic and taking up space...

By Ruth Cooper 2 days ago


Since then, the covers have featured African Podcasters who are trailblazing in the industry. Stars include the likes of Josephine Karianjahi and Melissa Mbugua, both of whom are co-directors of Africa Podfest (Kenya). Adding to this list are Simmi Areff, founder of People of Colour Podcasts; Kgabo Legora, host of Son of a Son, and Aisha Baker host of Baked, the Podcast (South Africa).

At the end of August, The Podcast Sessions will be revealing its official website relaunch.
Comment

Read more: media, magazines, Aisha Baker, Rutendo Nyamuda, Josephine Karianjahi, Melissa Mbugua

News


Show more
Let's do Biz