The Podcast Sessions celebrates one year anniversary

Africa's first and only podcast magazine, The Podcast Sessions is officially celebrating its one year anniversary.

The Podcast Sessions July/August cover

The magazine, founded by editor Rutendo Nyamuda, was first launched in 2020. The aim was to provide a platform for African podcasters to share their knowledge, experiences, and expertise.The magazine covers the podcasting journey; from starting a podcast to pre and post-production, marketing, industry advice, speaking at podcast conferences, podcasting in your mother-tongue, as well as a recurring feature called “What we’re listening to” which provides a list of pan-African and international podcasts to listen to.Contributors have hailed from North, South, East, and West Africa. Nyamuda says she looks forward to seeing how the magazine will continue to expand beyond borders in the coming years.“Across the continent, we’re seeing an increase in podcast producers and podcast listeners. This publication provides an opportunity for podcasters and podcast enthusiasts to come together and learn from one another. In addition, we’re starting to see great interest from abroad with many international companies investing in African podcast productions,” she said.The anniversary issue features formidable co-hosts of one of Zimbabwe’s most well-known podcasts '2 Broke Twimbos', Phil Chard and Danis Dube.Fans of the publication have noted how the magazine continuously graces its covers with African talents, including model Abongwe Qokela, who appeared on the magazine’s first original cover.Since then, the covers have featured African Podcasters who are trailblazing in the industry. Stars include the likes of Josephine Karianjahi and Melissa Mbugua, both of whom are co-directors of Africa Podfest (Kenya). Adding to this list are Simmi Areff, founder of People of Colour Podcasts; Kgabo Legora, host of Son of a Son, and Aisha Baker host of Baked, the Podcast (South Africa).At the end of August, The Podcast Sessions will be revealing its official website relaunch.