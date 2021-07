All The Radio Awards 2021 winners!

The winners of the 11th edition of The Radio Awards were announced on today, Friday 30 July 2021, in an online awards ceremony hosted by comedian Loyiso Madinga. A total of 80 winners were celebrated across 30 categories.

Station of The Year

Campus: Tuks FM 107.2



Community: Hot 91.9FM



PBS: Lotus FM



Commercial: Jacaranda FM

AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER CAMPUS STATION PRESENTER UJFM 95.4 BOLELE POLISA COMMUNITY STATION PRESENTER GROOTFM 90.5 RUBEN DELMAGE PBS STATION PRESENTER MOTSWEDING FM LUCKY LTK KOMANISI COMMERCIAL STATION PRESENTER RADIO 702 JOHN PERLMAN AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW UJFM 95.4 UJFM DRIVE COMMUNITY STATION SHOW RADIO HELDERBERG 93.6FM CRUISE CONTROL PBS STATION SHOW IKWEKWEZI FM AMATHUNZI ANABILE AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW(AAADS) COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW JACARANDA FM THE SCENIC DRIVE WITH RIAN BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER CAMPUS STATION PRESENTER PUKFM 93.6 CHARONIKE NEL COMMUNITY STATION PRESENTER HOT 91.9FM JEREMY MANSFIELD PBS STATION PRESENTER LOTUS FM O'NEIL NAIR COMMERCIAL STATION PRESENTER 947 ANELE MDODA BREAKFAST SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW UJFM 95.4 UJFM BREAKFAST WITH NICK EXPLICIT COMMUNITY STATION SHOW HOT 91.9FM MANSFIELD IN THE MORNING PBS STATION SHOW RADIO 2000 THE TAKE OFF COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW JACARANDA FM BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW COMBINED STATION SHOW EAST COAST GOLD DAMON BEARD ON EAST COAST GOLD BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW COMBINED STATION SHOW TUKS FM 107.2 THE BLACK UMBRELLAS BUSINESS SHOW COMMUNITY PROJECT CAMPUS STATION PROJECT TUKS FM 107.2 MENTAL MATTERS COMMUNITY STATION PROJECT HOT 91.9FM HOT 91.9FM TEDDYTHON PBS STATION SHOW/PROJECT LOTUS FM THE BREAKFAST EXPRESS COMMERCIAL STATION PROJECT JACARANDA FM GOOD MORNING ANGELS - BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER CONTENT PRODUCER CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED STATION SHOW VOICE OF WITS FM THE COVID REPORT PBS STATION SHOW LOTUS FM THE BREAKFAST EXPRESS COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW JACARANDA FM BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER DAYTIME SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW VOICE OF WITS FM THAT LUNCH SHOW COMMUNITY STATION SHOW HOT 91.9FM THE MARK PILGRIM SHOW PBS STATION SHOW UMHLOBO WENENE FM SJL (SIJIK'ILANGA) COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW EAST COAST RADIO VIC NAIDOO ON EAST COAST RADIO DRAMA PROGRAMME COMBINED STATION SHOW RSG BLOEDMAAN FIELD NEWS REPORTER COMBINED STATION REPORTER EYEWITNESS NEWS SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD FIELD REPORTER - VERONICA MAKHOALI MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION COMBINED STATION CAMPAIGN TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM SENDS A DREAM TO SPACE. MUSIC SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM HOUSE CULTURE COMMUNITY STATION SHOW PHELI FM EZODUMO PBS STATION SHOW RADIO 2000 BETTER TOGETHER COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW 947 947 TOP 40 NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED STATION SHOW VOICE OF WITS FM ITALK YOUTH PBS STATION SHOW SAFM SAFM FACTS OF FAITH COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW GAGASI FM INDABA WITH ALEX NEWS BULLETIN READER CAMPUS STATION NEWSREADER MADIBAZ RADIO BULELANI NONYUKELA COMMUNITY STATION NEWSREADER HOT 91.9FM RAGANI ARCHERY PBS STATION NEWSREADER MOTSWEDING FM DIMAKATSO MOTAUNG COMMERCIAL STATION NEWSREADER 947 THEMBEKILE MROTOTO NIGHT-TIME SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW VOICE OF WITS FM RECRUITMENT AGENCY COMMUNITY STATION SHOW RADIO HELDERBERG 93.6FM WEEKNIGHTS WITH LINDI PBS STATION SHOW SAFM SAFM FACTS OF FAITH COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW GAGASI FM INDABA LIFESTYLE PODCAST COMBINED STATION SHOW HOT 91.9FM MANSFIELD IN THE MORNING PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT CAMPUS STATION CAMPAIGN TUKS FM 107.2 TUKS FM'S GLOBAL NETWORK OUTREACH PROGRAM. COMMUNITY STATION CAMPAIGN PRETORIA FM KLANKKOERANT BYLAAG RADIO TYGERBERG 104FM JERUSALEMA DANCE AND BIRTHDAY PBS STATION CAMPAIGN UKHOZI FM UKHOZI 60 YEAR CELEBRATION COMMERCIAL STATION CAMPAIGN ALGOA FM ALGOA FM GREAT DEAL PROMOTION RADIO DOCUMENTARY COMBINED STATION SHOW RADIO 702 INSIDE EWN RADIO INNOVATION COMBINED STATION SHOW CAPETALK 567 BIG BREAKFAST BROADCAST WITH REFILWE MOLOTO SPORTS PRESENTER COMBINED STATION PRESENTER LOTUS FM O'NEIL NAIR SPORTS SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY STATION SHOW HOT 91.9FM HOT SPORT PBS STATION SHOW RADIO 2000 THE TOUCHLINE WITH ROMY TITUS COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW METRO FM MARAWA SPORTS WORLDWIDE

Station Imaging

Campus and Community Station: Inanda 88.4 FM



PBS Station: Lesedi FM



Commercial Station: Metro FM

TRAFFIC PRESENTER COMBINED STATION PRESENTER GAGASI FM CLARISSA MFEKA WEEKEND RADIO SHOW CAMPUS STATION SHOW VOICE OF WITS FM THE GLOBAL LOVE EXPERIENCE COMMUNITY STATION SHOW HOT 91.9FM SATURDAY BREAKFAST WITH ROB VEGA PBS STATION SHOW LOTUS FM BOLLYWOOD BILLBOARD COMMERCIAL STATION SHOW JACARANDA FM WEEKENDS WITH KENZY

MY STATION MOST VOTES: PRETORIA FM MOST LOYAL: HOT 91.9FM

Bright Star Inductees

Annelu Le Roux



Delucia Daniels



JSBU

Hall of Fame Inductees

Alfier Jay



Brenda Sisane



Lance Rothschild



Mark Pilgrim

The prestigious Station of the Year awards went to Jacaranda FM (Commercial), Lotus FM (Public Broadcast Service), Hot 91.9FM (Community), and Tuks FM 107.2 (Campus).This is the first year that Lotus FM has won the Station of the Year (SoTY) award, claiming five wins across various PBS categories. Similarly, five wins across the Commercial categories saw Jacaranda FM win its second SoTY award. Tuks FM 107.2 celebrated its seventh SoTY award in the Campus category, while Hot 91.9FM took home a fifth consecutive SoTY award in the Community radio category.“In a year that has been marked by tremendous upheaval because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and where innovation and a can-do attitude has been a prerequisite for success, it’s been incredible to see how radio has brought communities together and kept them engaged. The on-going support and participation by radio stations in The Radio Awards has been overwhelming, and we congratulate all the winners and finalists who have played such an important part in keeping the nation informed and entertained with high-quality broadcasting,” says Taryn Westoby, Head of Arena Events which manages The Radio Awards.Station of the Year winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of The Radio Awards, for the broadcast period of 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their “x-factor”. This motivation was then scored by The Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.Annelu Le Roux, Delucia Daniels, and J SBU were announced as Bright Star inductees, while Alfie Jay, Brenda Sisane, Lance Rothschild and Mark Pilgrim were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their indelible contributions to radio for more than thirty years.In the two listener’s choice categories, the My Station Most Votes Award went to Pretoria FM, which received the most online votes from the listening public. Pretoria FM previously received the award in 2015. The My Station Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9 FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its RAMS figures. This is the third My Station Loyal Listeners award for Hot 91.9 FM, following wins in 2018 and 2020.The recipient of The Radio Awards Bursary Award is Thulani Mashiya.“We would like to thank the members of The Radio Awards advisory board, members of the NAB, our adjudication panel of esteemed radio professionals, the listening public, and auditors BDO for their commitment to ensuring the radio industry is acknowledged for the hard work it does,” concludes Westoby.Here are all the 2021 winners:: Siyethemba Shozi: Thulani MashiyaTo view the complete list of 2021 winners, go to www.radioawards.co.za