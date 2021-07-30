Advancing gender equality in the workplace: African Universities Gender Equality Forum - Register now!

This Women's Month, the Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) together with the GBV #ITSNOTOK movement and the University of Johannesburg are co-hosting the African Universities Gender Equality Forum to address and explore the role of academia on the Africa continent in advancing gender equality and eradicating gender-based violence (GBV).

Elizabeth Dartnall Lindi Dlamini

Dr Mumbi Wachira, senior lecturer, Strathmore University Business School (Moderator) Prof Corné Davis, associate professor of strategic communication, University of Johannesburg Dr Olebogeng Selebi, University of Pretoria Dr Beata Mtyingizana, senior director: international education, Nelson Mandela University Immaculate Mogotsi, senior research fellow and head of the Gender Training and Research Programme, University of Namibia Ms Nonkosi Tyolwana, director, Centre for Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Change at CPUT

How can we as the academia collaborate to fight this second pandemic?

Can we collaborate on research?

Can we as a collective influence change and what actions can we commit to?

What could be the first steps for the academia to demonstrate support of Gender Equality?

GBVF and the academia – what more needs to be done to truly make a difference?

Are we as the academia doing enough to support GBV victims?

The forum, taking place on Thursday, 12 August 2021, at 10am-12pm CAT, aims to facilitate a collaborative platform for academic institutions in Africa to unite in raising their voices and agree on societal impact initiatives to help eliminate GBV and increase gender equality.GBV is a profound human rights violation with major social and developmental impacts for survivors of violence, as well as their families, communities and society more broadly. In June 2020 the Shared Value Africa Initiative launched the #ITSNOTOK movement in response to the increase in GBV during Covid-19, not only on the Africa continent but also globally. The purpose of #ITSNOTOK is to mainstream GBVF awareness and to influence all to raise their voices and support against this pandemic. Due to the nature of universities and academic institutions playing such a crucial role in helping shape new ways for the world, educating global citizens and delivering knowledge and innovation into society, the goal of the Academic Forum is to use these institutions as the engines of transformational sustainability to contribute toward delivering the SDGs.Speakers Lindi Dlamini (chief executive officer, GBVF Response Fund 1) and Elizabeth Dartnall (executive director, Sexual Violence Research Initiative) will set the tone for this session, providing an overview of not only the challenges, but what is possible through a platform such as this one.The role of Africa's academia in advancing gender equality and eliminating GBVThursday, 12 August 202110:00am-12:30pm CATZoom Webinar