Hot 102.7FM takes to the streets

15 Jul 2021
Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
If you're driving anywhere around the greater Joburg area, you're sure to encounter the exciting outdoor campaign for the all-new Hot 102.7FM.

The campaign focuses on getting listeners to adopt the Hot brand on the 102.7FM frequency, and to attract new listeners to the brand. “There are 300 street pole ads, many in areas where the Hot brand has previously not been available,” says Lloyd Madurai, MD of Hot 102.7FM. “We’re also running a campaign on digital billboards in high-traffic areas and shopping malls, with a primary focus on areas that will attract new listeners to the station.”


The street pole campaign has five different creative themes, reflecting the fun, the vibe, and the sound of the station. “The ads re-ignite memories evoked by the station’s signature Old Skool and R&B sound,” says Madurai. “Our thinking in the creation of these ads was to capture the DNA of the station on the boards. We’re a fun brand, we love the music we play, and we love radio. We hope that our campaign will bring a feel-good factor, and even a smile to those who see it and that they will be encouraged to lock their radio into Hot 102.7FM.”


The digital billboards have a strong call-to-action with material that reflects the current on-air show, as well as a creative montage of some of the artists that listeners can expect to hear on Hot 102.7FM. “We’re getting a great response to the station,” adds Madurai. “Our WhatsApp line is constantly abuzz as old fans of the Hot brand transition with us and new listeners share their delight at being able to enjoy our brand.”



Hot 102.7FM
Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
