Major changes at Gagasi FM

After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021...ByEvan-Lee Courie
According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com.ByEvan-Lee Courie
In another strategic move to drive the growth and sustainability of the business, Gagasi FM is realigning its operations. Part of the move will see, Vukile Zondi, who has served as the station's managing director since 2014, take over a new position as managing director at Gagasi Heart Media Group (GHMG) which will be the new commercial wing of Makana Radio Communications, the holding company of both Gagasi FM and Heart FM.
Vukile Zondi
Minenhle Dlamini
The station’s current head of creative and promotions, Minenhle Dlamini will become the acting managing director for the station with effect from, 1 July 2021. Alongside Zondi, she will manage the transition period in an acting capacity for the next three months after which she will then occupy the position on a full-time basis. During this period, Zondi will also be phasing into his new role at GHMG, based at head-office in Johannesburg.
As part of the changes, there has also been a strategic realignment of internal departments to ensure optimal functioning of the business in line with the new growth objectives. These will be led by an executive team that consists of highly experienced industry figures. The new departments are the Commercial Hub which will be led by Phinda Magwaza, Audience Experience will be led by Alex Mthiyane, Consumer Insights and Technical Innovation will be led by Mimi Kesaris as well as Financial and Administration Hub to be led by Vivek Ramsayi.
Phinda Magwaza
Alex Mthiyane
Mimi Kesaris
Vivek Ramsayi
“This is a historic moment in the journey as Gagasi FM, it’s a moment that defines the future and we are very excited about it. This is a culmination of all the behind-the-scenes work, that we have been engaged with over the past few months, to determine how the business will move forward.
The lessons from the past year, where every aspect of our lives got affected, are that; it cannot be business as usual and our environment was no exception. So we have been working very hard to ensure that we respond vigorously to the current economic challenges and that our business model is aligned to what the future looks like,” says Zondi.
Incoming MD, Dlamini, echoed Zondi’s sentiments. “We are not only realigning our operations, but our imagination of the brand and its future as well. We are shifting the mindset, and all this will be reflected in how we will engage with our audience moving forward.
This will be our new normal where we elevate the consumer experience across all brand touch-points. We have already identified our business model as multi-channel based and we have seen much progress from that in both audience interaction and commercial activity, we are now going to build from that going to the future,” says Dlamini.
Further announcements in relation to how these changes filter down to the functioning of the station will be made in due course. Stay tuned.
Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.