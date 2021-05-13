The evolution of Gagasi FM and Heart FM

And you thought 2020 was one heck of a year! 2021 brings winds of change as Gagasi FM and Heart FM will be launching their own media solutions company under holding company MRC Media effective from 1 July 2021. The stations will utilise Mediamark as its sales house until 30 June 2021.

Vukile Zondi - Managing Director, Gagasi FM

Renee Redelinghuys - Managing Director, Heart FM

Wayne Bischoff – CEO, Mediamark

“This has been part of our greater vision since inception. Both brands showed phenomenal growth in their early years: Gagasi FM reached 1 million listeners during its first year of operation and Heart FM was one of the fastest growing radio stations in South Africa. The brands continue to show strong growth in audience numbers and have also developed into media lifestyle brands that speak to approximately 2 million consumers,” says Vukile Zondi, MD of Gagasi FM.Zondi further explains, “after much deliberation and consultation, we have come to the conclusion that we are ready to take full ownership of our media solutions operations and give our brands the focus they require. This will enable us to foster deeper relationships with our clients, thereby allowing us to provide clients with more innovative and effective ways to connect with our influential audiences through our multi-channel solutions.”“Tightening the link between our stations and our commercial division means bringing our brands, and our clients, closer to our audiences. As we grow together; as a company and as a community, we change together. Looking back at 2020, we know that change can be scary. But, just as change is unavoidable, it also drives progress and development.” Renee Redelinghuys, MD of Heart FM finished with the quote by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; “if your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough.”“This has been our big hairy audacious goal and we are excited to see it come to fruition. The natural evolution of our businesses is to handle our own commercial business in ways that are unique to the essence of our coastal power brands.”“We are very excited about our new venture and are grateful to Mediamark for handling our business in a professional and dynamic manner over the years. We hope to continue utilising the services of Mediamark in respect to certain administrative functions” says Zondi.Mediamark CEO Wayne Bischoff says: “We are proud to have been part of growing and positioning these two incredible brands firmly in the hearts and minds of the industry and wish Gagasi FM and Heart FM much success in the future.”Further details will be communicated to the industry in due course by Tebogo More, Head of Sales for Gagasi FM and Heart FM and our dedicated Account Managers.