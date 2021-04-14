East Coast Radio launches #341LiftOff, aims to boost KZN's businesses in current economic climate

East Coast Radio wants to help business owners turn the economic tide by leveraging its platform as a leading commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal.
The station today launched #341LiftOff
, a multi-channel, mass-reach campaign offering all businesses three(3) radio spots for(4) the price of one(1) during the months of April, May and June.
“The #341LiftOff campaign is aimed at boosting small and medium-sized businesses often considered the silver bullet that can help bridge the unemployment gap at 32%, according to Statistics SA. In doing so, we are not only helping our community, but our countrymen and SA’s fragile economy,” says Boni Mchunu, East Coast Radio managing director.
Businesses, particularly in hospitality, beverage and entertainment, have been crippled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to advertising revenues being cut, cancelled or put on ice.
And as the country slowly starts to recover, businesses are looking for more value and return on investment in terms of marketing and advertising – without breaking the bank.
Kagiso Media Radio, together with its media sales house Mediamark, have announced that it has selected AdsWizz for the delivery of its digital audio advertising products...
East Coast Radio 10 Jul 2020
By tailoring messaging, hand-in-hand with East Coast Radio, and being heard more frequently on the country’s top station, businesses can cut through the clutter, claim audience attention and meet sales and revenue goals – without breaking the bank.
Visit www.341.co.za
to make enquiries or book three radio spots in the same time zone for the price of one spot. KwaZulu-Natal’s most beloved station, East Coast Radio has the majority share of the economically active market (SEM nine to 10) in the province, and the #341LiftOff offering represents an easy win for businesses that need an immediate and measurable approach in this new trading environment.
Radio’s role is not only providing credible news but also reaching and engaging meaningfully with diverse audiences and strengthening and mobilising communities for a greater good. For more information and booking enquiries, visit www.341.co.za