DJ Fresh and Euphonik no longer part of the Primedia Broadcasting family

Primedia Broadcasting has parted ways with DJs Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Mbongeni Nkosi) with immediate effect.

The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', says Primedia Broadcasting.The decision comes after rape allegations were made again the two popular DJs.In a statement released on Wednesday, Primedia Broadcasting Interim CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams said the decision to terminate their contracts was “made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company.”“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather, it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” Crwys-Williams said.In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Sikwane and Nkosi said that "after extensive consultation, legal and otherwise", it was in their best interest to resume their public engagements.