Radio News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

DJ Fresh and Euphonik no longer part of the Primedia Broadcasting family

11 Feb 2021
Primedia Broadcasting has parted ways with DJs Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Mbongeni Nkosi) with immediate effect.
DJ Fresh and Euphonik
Source: www.iol.co.za

The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', says Primedia Broadcasting.

The decision comes after rape allegations were made again the two popular DJs.
DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations

DJs Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Mbongeni Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision to be taken off air as cops probe rape allegations against the two popular DJs...

18 Jan 2021


In a statement released on Wednesday, Primedia Broadcasting Interim CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams said the decision to terminate their contracts was “made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company.”



“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather, it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” Crwys-Williams said.

In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Sikwane and Nkosi said that "after extensive consultation, legal and otherwise", it was in their best interest to resume their public engagements.



Comment

Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh, Euphonik

Related

DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations18 Jan 2021
Primedia Broadcasting702 Walk The Talk happens virtually on 8 November26 Oct 2020
Primedia Broadcasting23 years of CapeTalk21 Oct 2020
#BehindtheMask with... Geraint Crwys-Williams, chairman and acting CEO at Primedia Broadcasting7 Oct 2020
Primedia BroadcastingHuawei Joburg Day is back and online7 Oct 2020
Primedia Broadcasting'I am 702'30 Sep 2020
Primedia BroadcastingWalk The Talk with 70229 Sep 2020
Primedia Broadcasting947 now broadcasts from Montecasino10 Sep 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz