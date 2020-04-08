Thando Thabethe sets record straight following her 5FM exit

#NEWSWATCH: Radio DJ, Thando Thabethe took to Twitter to explain in more detail her reasons for resigning from 5FM early last month.

Context first: 5FM had “acting programme & station manager for a couple of months, they finally appointed JD Mostert and Siyanda Fikelephi as Station & Programme Manager respectively. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

Fast foward the following Monday I hear that the Thabooty drive will be no longer as it doesn’t fit into the 2/5 year plan of the SABC. This info I hear from colleagues or people on my show. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

Fast foward PM finally sits me down on the following Tuesday to tell me that the show doesn’t exist...plot twist...I then hear that the powers that be were told that I DEMANDED a 20% increase and 6 weeks leave. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

I was offered...wait for it...SUNDAYS 4-7am. I have ploughed many hours into the work that I do, and found this an insult after 11 years on radio. I then proceeded to resign. The current line up at 5FM is not a representation of the diverse country that we live in. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

The truth eventually did come out, I was then offered my original slot back, which I declined, in the fear of being victimized by the very same ppl who wanted me gone to begin with. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

And hope that others will be able to speak up when unfairly labeled and treated ❤️���� — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

I then decided to take back the slot keeping in mind the impact it would have not just on me but the colleagues on my show who have families to feed. Yet again 5FM decided to stick to their original plan and offered me a slot I was again not able to accept. — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

Long story short, I hope to now put this matter to rest & continue with my life. I can only appeal to the top management for the people responsible that being the programme and Station Manager to be held accountable ����- end — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

I tweeted that this will probably happen, the day after you "resigned". Sad that the daytime lineup is more ALL MALE, than it was even 15 years ago!!! — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 7, 2020

Dear @Thando_Thabethe

I love your drive, passion, commitment, but most of all I love how you live your truth. How you are unapologetically you. How you are true to YOU! I cant wait to see what you conquer next! — Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) April 7, 2020

Never back down, never be afraid to speak the truth and never apologize for standing up for yourself. You are an inspiration for young women and girls.♥️♥️❤️❤️✊��✊��✊�� pic.twitter.com/r2UNPJEKry — Leboya Mara (@darkconjuring) April 7, 2020

