Hot 91.9FM is still bringing you the best in old skool music and R&B

Joburg's hottest station, Hot 91.9FM, today announced a provisional lineup change during the 21-day lockdown period as legislated by the government and assured listeners that the station will be 'always on', 24 hours a day, to lift audience spirits throughout this difficult period in our nation's history.

Jeremy Mansfield

The award-winning Mansfield in the Morning team will now broadcast live from 7am–10am from their sanitised studio. Jeremy, Sam and the rest of the gang will bring you the latest news and programming, fun and games and Hot`s unique mix of memory-making music to get you into your day-to-day activities.



Mark Pilgrim will broadcast live from 10am–1pm from the luxury of his home and will continue to bring you his Baldie magic. Thereafter the effervescent Bunny Majaja will broadcast until 3pm, when the Big Joburg Drive, takes over live from the second Hot 91.9FM studio.



The music continues 24/7 and for those listeners who love the classic hits, Lloyd Madurai will continue to be live on the air playing your favourite ‘club classics’.



Lloyd adds: “Hot 91.9FM is here for our community and will continue to entertain our listeners throughout this uncertain period. In addition, we will have an open line of communication for anyone who needs questions answered, requires updates or would like to talk to someone through our various channels, we will provide this essential service to our listeners and broader community.”



SMS 44919 (R1.50) or WhatsApp 084 221 2919 – Hot 91.9FM – we are here for you!



