WATCH: Sivuka Youth offers inspiration and guidance, helping SA youth find their voice in the world of work
Sivuka Youth is a South African youth development partner addressing the far too large unemployment gap in SA through novel youth coaching, work readiness training and recruitment for youth. In this BizTakeouts interview Ashalia Maharajh, the founder and director of Sivuka Youth, discusses the company's introspective, self-first approach to fundamental topics to develop SA's youth and tackle unemployment.
For more information, head to www.sivukayouth.com.
Read more: youth development, youth unemployment, BizTakeouts, Sivuka Youth
