Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as global chief creative officer

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-5

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence - UPDATE
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
Show more
RHM POS-6

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-7
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-8

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-9
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-10

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as global chief creative officer

20 Jul 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu International announced that Fred Levron has been named global chief creative officer. This executive role will see Levron leading the network's holistic creative agenda and its portfolio of creative agencies worldwide.
Fred Levron
The global chief creative officer hire accelerates Dentsu’s creative ambitions across its agencies and for its clients, who make up 95 of the top 100 advertisers globally. Teaming up with Clark, Levron will build on Dentsu International’s current capabilities and storied Japanese creative roots and will be responsible for the network’s creative product and accelerating creativity across the entirety of dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands, as it transforms to become the most integrated network in the world.

For over two decades, Levron has been one of the industry’s most progressive creative leaders and thinkers. He was recently recognised as the top chief creative officer globally by The Drum publication global ranking in 2020 and The One Club global ranking for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

Wendy Clark, global CEO of Dentsu International, said: “For 120 years, the Dentsu Group has been a beacon of creative craft and inspiration. Today marks an important moment as Dentsu International appoints Fred as its global chief creative officer. Fred has one of the most lauded portfolios and creative reputations in the business. His appointment accelerates and emphasises the importance of creativity as the hallmark of everything we do. I'm counting down the days until he joins.”

Levron said: “My entire career has been driven by the ambition to transform the agencies and network I was part of and build brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity. Today, I’m so excited to start this new transformation journey as I’m joining Wendy and Dentsu’s 45,000+ employees. We have the opportunity to build a unique creative company that brings creativity, tech, data, media, entertainment and commerce together to become the most attractive place for talents out there and the most relevant partner for the biggest brands.”

This appointment continues Dentsu’s strong momentum in the marketplace including the recent launch of Dentsu Health, its acquisition of commerce and customer experience business, LiveArea and major client wins and expansions including P&G, GSK, LinkedIn, Kroger, Heineken, Galderma and American Express.

Levron is joining Dentsu from FCB where he served as worldwide creative partner. Over the years, he helped lead a creative transformation that saw FCB becoming Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, a first in FCB’s 148-year-long history and Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the year. Prior to FCB, Levron was part of the leadership team at CAA Marketing, the four-time Emmy-winner entertainment agency based in Los Angeles. He also held several positions over his 10-year tenure at Ogilvy Paris where he helped transform the agency into a global creative powerhouse.

His celebrated global work from the last two decades includes:

As one of the most awarded creatives in the industry, Levron has won close to 200 Cannes Lions including 13 Grand Prix and 46 Gold, three Black Pencils at D&AD and more than 2,000 international awards. His work has been seen across pages of the New York Times, Fast Company, Rolling Stone, featured in the MoMA archive, the London Design Museum and the Museum of African American History in Chicago.

Levron joins Dentsu on 1 November.

Clare Trafankowska-Neal to lead Dentsu South Africa's new future-focused media entity

Clare Trafankowska-Neal has been appointed to lead both the iP and Vizeum SA teams in the development of the future focused, highly distinctive end-to-end media performance agency...

Issued by Dentsu 7 Jul 2021


About Dentsu International

Part of Dentsu, Dentsu International is made up of six leadership brands: Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: P&G, The One Club, New York Times, Louis Vuitton, Coke, Levi's, Heineken, LinkedIn, Burger King, GSK, AB InBev, Rolling Stone, Dentsu, Times of India, American Express, Huawei, Fast Company, Adweek, Galderma, FCB, Dentsu International

Related

NYF Advertising Awards announces specialty award winners8 hours ago
DentsuDentsu Africa launches Finance, banking and insurance like never before16 Jul 2021
Ad Stars reveals shortlist of finalists16 Jul 2021
5 Africans selected to serve on Next Creative Leaders 2021 jury16 Jul 2021
Jury to select winner of CMO Pencil Award15 Jul 2021
200 liquor stores looted, along with SAB and Heineken facilities15 Jul 2021
HuaweiThe Huawei MateBook 14 offers an 11-hour 'no charger required' user experience14 Jul 2021
WavemakerHuawei and Wavemaker launch a new, innovative digital advertising platform14 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz