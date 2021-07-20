Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as global chief creative officer

702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force.ByJustine Krige
Dentsu International announced that Fred Levron has been named global chief creative officer. This executive role will see Levron leading the network's holistic creative agenda and its portfolio of creative agencies worldwide.
Fred Levron
The global chief creative officer hire accelerates Dentsu’s creative ambitions across its agencies and for its clients, who make up 95 of the top 100 advertisers globally. Teaming up with Clark, Levron will build on Dentsu International’s current capabilities and storied Japanese creative roots and will be responsible for the network’s creative product and accelerating creativity across the entirety of dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands, as it transforms to become the most integrated network in the world.
For over two decades, Levron has been one of the industry’s most progressive creative leaders and thinkers. He was recently recognised as the top chief creative officer globally by The Drum publication global ranking in 2020 and The One Club global ranking for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.
Wendy Clark, global CEO of Dentsu International, said: “For 120 years, the Dentsu Group has been a beacon of creative craft and inspiration. Today marks an important moment as Dentsu International appoints Fred as its global chief creative officer. Fred has one of the most lauded portfolios and creative reputations in the business. His appointment accelerates and emphasises the importance of creativity as the hallmark of everything we do. I'm counting down the days until he joins.”
Levron said: “My entire career has been driven by the ambition to transform the agencies and network I was part of and build brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity. Today, I’m so excited to start this new transformation journey as I’m joining Wendy and Dentsu’s 45,000+ employees. We have the opportunity to build a unique creative company that brings creativity, tech, data, media, entertainment and commerce together to become the most attractive place for talents out there and the most relevant partner for the biggest brands.”
This appointment continues Dentsu’s strong momentum in the marketplace including the recent launch of Dentsu Health, its acquisition of commerce and customer experience business, LiveArea and major client wins and expansions including P&G, GSK, LinkedIn, Kroger, Heineken, Galderma and American Express.
Levron is joining Dentsu from FCB where he served as worldwide creative partner. Over the years, he helped lead a creative transformation that saw FCB becoming Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, a first in FCB’s 148-year-long history and Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the year. Prior to FCB, Levron was part of the leadership team at CAA Marketing, the four-time Emmy-winner entertainment agency based in Los Angeles. He also held several positions over his 10-year tenure at Ogilvy Paris where he helped transform the agency into a global creative powerhouse.
His celebrated global work from the last two decades includes:
As one of the most awarded creatives in the industry, Levron has won close to 200 Cannes Lions including 13 Grand Prix and 46 Gold, three Black Pencils at D&AD and more than 2,000 international awards. His work has been seen across pages of the New York Times, Fast Company, Rolling Stone, featured in the MoMA archive, the London Design Museum and the Museum of African American History in Chicago.
Part of Dentsu, Dentsu International is made up of six leadership brands: Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com
