Prasa’s long distance trains resumes service

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced that the long-distance Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS) under its rail division has resumed the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services on the Shosholoza Meyl.

"Resuming the long-distance passenger rail services is our commitment to offering an alternative mode of transportation, connecting people with to families and friends, and offering holiday-makers an affordable and convenient means to reach their destinations," Prasa said.

The services, which were both suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges, are set to resume just in time for the December holiday period.

'"These services resume as cash-strapped consumers are battling with the costs of long-distance travel. For just less than a R1,000 for a single trip, Prasa is inviting passengers to a unique experience to their destinations far from the hassles of traffic congestion and escalating travelling costs.

"The trips are more than just reaching one’s destination; it promises a unique and unforgettable experience for families and friends alike," the agency said.

Prasa announced that Shosholoza Meyl will be offering an affordable private car transportation service at an additional cost for passengers travelling to Durban.

This service is also open to the general public, providing a convenient option for those who wish to transport their vehicles.

Prasa said it is making significant strides in rebuilding and recovering the rail infrastructure, with 27 commuter rail lines restored to date.

"The business is also working on restoring long-distance passenger rail services, with Shosholoza Meyl currently transporting people from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina. The resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services mark another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services."

Prasa reminds customers that limited seats and space are available and recommends that passengers make a booking and finalise travel arrangements well in advance by calling the call centre on 011 013 0231/2/3 alternatively 012 748 7362 or 015 299 606 or visiting the nearest Shosholoza Meyl Ticket office.